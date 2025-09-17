More Events:

September 17, 2025

Washington’s Farewell brings history and tastings to Old City

Fourth annual event at Carpenters’ Hall revisits the delegates’ 1787 celebration after signing the Constitution.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
History Food & Drink
Carpenters' Hall Provided Courtesy/The Carpenters’ Company

Carpenters' Hall

The Independence Historical Trust will hold its fourth annual Washington’s Farewell: A Constitutional Convention Send-Off on Thursday, Sept. 25, at Carpenters’ Hall in Old City.

The event, from 6 to 8 p.m., marks the post-Constitutional Convention gathering George Washington and fellow delegates held at City Tavern in 1787. Records show the original bar tab totaled more than 89 pounds — roughly $15,000 in today’s dollars.

This year’s program features food and drink tastings from regional producers. Vendors include Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Philadelphia Mead Company, Yards Brewing Co., Manoff Market Cidery, Millstone Spirits, Spotted Horse Provisions and Tom the Grog Man.

Carpenters’ Hall, at 320 Chestnut St., provides the setting for the evening. Built in 1774, the landmark was the meeting place of the First Continental Congress and remains one of Old City’s most significant historic sites.

Tickets cost $40 and include food, drink and beverage tastings. They are available through the Independence Historical Trust.

PhillyVoice Media Events

