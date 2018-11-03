More Sports:

November 03, 2018

The Sixers’ crossover promotion with Fallout 76 is super wild

It's getting crazy down at the Wells Fargo Center

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Video Games
101918-MarkelleFultz-USAToday Bill Streicher/USA Today

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz.

Fallout 76 is an upcoming video game. The Philadelphia 76ers are a basketball team. They have the number 76 in common, and so in the name of content and branding the two entities decided teamed up.

MORE: Sixers’ Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner reportedly spotted together in Philly | Sixers giving away tickets, jerseys, meet and greet with Michael B. Jordan

Thus, the hashtag #Fallout76ers was born, and because of this partnership we now have a video of Markelle Fultz going through a metal detector dressed in a blue-and-yellow jumpsuit.

I did not think I would type that sentence when I woke up this morning, but here we are:

There’s a whole boatload of cross-promotional #Fallout76ers stuff happening, both online and in person.

You can buy a Sixers-and-Fallout-branded Xbox One X, because one was released on Thursday. Xbox says the design "incorporates a radioactive Vault Boy, who’s gone too long without his RadAway, and several elements from both 76 franchises." It bears the Sixers' logo and the word "SIXERS" in green letters. Sure.

Yesterday, Fultz tweeted out a little contest giving away tickets to Saturday afternoon’s game against the Pistons:

Last night, the official Fallout Twitter account tweeted out a picture of Fultz wearing a pair of fictional basketball jerseys:

One is a “Tricentennial Edition” because, in the game, the nuclear war that devastated the planet happened in the year 2076. The other is a “Radioactive Edition” because of nuclear fallout.

And today, the Fallout franchise’s Vault Boy mascot appeared court side during warm-ups:

If you’re thinking, “This seems like quite a lot,” you are correct. It sure is.

For the record, my buddy made “Philadelphia Fallout 76ers” his Twitter display name months ago, so I think he deserves a cut of the ad budget.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers Video Games Philadelphia Fallout 76ers Brands

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles likely to play 'the compensatory pick game' (again) next offseason
110218BrandonGraham

Transportation

Uber wants to resume testing self-driving cars in Pennsylvania
Uber Stock

Healthy Eating

Skip the grocery store, here's how to DIY your own dried fruit
diy-dried-fruit-pexels

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market creates new section for local distilleries
PA Pour Collective at Reading Terminal Market

Phillies

What they're saying about the Phillies: Paul Goldschmidt, Clayton Kershaw and other interesting fall trade, free agency rumors
1011_Paul_Goldschmidt_USAT

Election Day

Philadelphia will have an 80-person task force battling fraud on Election Day
10182018_Larry_Krasner_TC

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.