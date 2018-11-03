The Sixers’ crossover promotion with Fallout 76 is super wild

Fallout 76 is an upcoming video game. The Philadelphia 76ers are a basketball team. They have the number 76 in common, and so in the name of content and branding the two entities decided teamed up.

Thus, the hashtag #Fallout76ers was born, and because of this partnership we now have a video of Markelle Fultz going through a metal detector dressed in a blue-and-yellow jumpsuit.

I did not think I would type that sentence when I woke up this morning, but here we are:

There’s a whole boatload of cross-promotional #Fallout76ers stuff happening, both online and in person.

You can buy a Sixers-and-Fallout-branded Xbox One X, because one was released on Thursday. Xbox says the design "incorporates a radioactive Vault Boy, who’s gone too long without his RadAway, and several elements from both 76 franchises." It bears the Sixers' logo and the word "SIXERS" in green letters. Sure.

Yesterday, Fultz tweeted out a little contest giving away tickets to Saturday afternoon’s game against the Pistons:

Last night, the official Fallout Twitter account tweeted out a picture of Fultz wearing a pair of fictional basketball jerseys:

One is a “Tricentennial Edition” because, in the game, the nuclear war that devastated the planet happened in the year 2076. The other is a “Radioactive Edition” because of nuclear fallout.

And today, the Fallout franchise’s Vault Boy mascot appeared court side during warm-ups:

If you’re thinking, “This seems like quite a lot,” you are correct. It sure is.

For the record, my buddy made “Philadelphia Fallout 76ers” his Twitter display name months ago, so I think he deserves a cut of the ad budget.

