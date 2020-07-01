Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans

July 01, 2020
Beachgoers and city dwellers, alike, are in for a warm Fourth of July, but the possibility of showers could dampen some plans throughout the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday and Friday will be hot and sunny with highs in the low- to mid-90s. The potential for rain creeps back into the forecast on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and through the night.
July Fourth will still be warm, though relatively mild in comparison — particularly at the Jersey Shore. A New England front is expected to move into the area and knock down temperatures to the upper-80s in Philadelphia and upper-70s at the beach.
The night sky will be partially cloudy, which could complicate things for those planning to watch firework shows. While most displays in the region have been canceled crowds gathering and the spread of COVID-19, there are still some shows moving forward as planned. Additionally, rain remains a possibility, so be wary of any stormy weather if you're grilling this holiday.
Temperatures will rise again into the lower 90s to closeout the weekend on Sunday.
Here is the daily NWS Forecast through the holiday weekend for Center City, Philadelphia, and Atlantic City:
THURSDAY: In Philadelphia, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Partly cloudy skies are expected at night, with a low around 73. At the Jersey Shore, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy in the afternoon. It will mostly clear at night with a low around 72.
FRIDAY: In Philly, mostly sunny, with a high near 94 and light breeze. Then mostly cloudy at night with a low temperature of 73. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. until about 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. At the shore, mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Overnight low around 71. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny in Philly with high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, low temperature around 70. Partly sunny at the shore; high near 78. Overnight low near 69.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the city with a high temperature near 91. Overnight low around 72. At the shore, mostly Sunny, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with low around 71.
MONDAY: In Philly, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. There is 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the night. At the Jersey Shore, mostly sunny, with high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with low around 73.
