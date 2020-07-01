More News:

July 01, 2020

Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Fourth of July
Fourth of July weather Philadelphia Roven Images/Unsplash

Fourth of July will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper-80s in Philadelphia and upper-70s at the Jersey Shore. Rain could be a possibility on Saturday, so be cautious when planning outdoor activities.

Beachgoers and city dwellers, alike, are in for a warm Fourth of July, but the possibility of showers could dampen some plans throughout the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. 

Thursday and Friday will be hot and sunny with highs in the low- to mid-90s. The potential for rain creeps back into the forecast on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and through the night. 

July Fourth will still be warm, though relatively mild in comparison — particularly at the Jersey Shore. A New England front is expected to move into the area and knock down temperatures to the upper-80s in Philadelphia and upper-70s at the beach. 

The night sky will be partially cloudy, which could complicate things for those planning to watch firework shows. While most displays in the region have been canceled crowds gathering and the spread of COVID-19, there are still some shows moving forward as planned. Additionally, rain remains a possibility, so be wary of any stormy weather if you're grilling this holiday. 

Temperatures will rise again into the lower 90s to closeout the weekend on Sunday. 

Here is the daily NWS Forecast through the holiday weekend for Center City, Philadelphia, and Atlantic City:

THURSDAY: In Philadelphia, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Partly cloudy skies are expected at night, with a low around 73. At the Jersey Shore, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy in the afternoon. It will mostly clear at night with a low around 72.

FRIDAY: In Philly, mostly sunny, with a high near 94 and light breeze. Then mostly cloudy at night with a low temperature of 73. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. until about 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. At the shore, mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Overnight low around 71. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny in Philly with high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, low temperature around 70. Partly sunny at the shore; high near 78. Overnight low near 69.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the city with a high temperature near 91. Overnight low around 72. At the shore, mostly Sunny, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with low around 71.

MONDAY: In Philly, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. There is 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the night. At the Jersey Shore, mostly sunny, with high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with low around 73.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Fourth of July Philadelphia Summer Beaches Jersey Shore Thunderstorms Sunny

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pederson slighted in NFL head coach rankings, Eagles 53-man roster projections, more
Pederson-McVay_063020_usat

Travel

New Jersey now wants travelers from 16 states where COVID-19 infections are rising to quarantine upon visiting
New Jersey travel advisory

Prevention

New Suburban Station vending machines sell face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes
Suburban Station PPE vending machines

MLB

Who should the Phillies add to fill their vacant roster spots?
Mick-Abel-Phillies_061020_USAT

TV

'Queer Eye' teases one final hero for Philadelphia season
Queer Eye Gritty episode

Exhibits

Mütter Museum offers virtual tour of 'Spit Spreads Death' exhibit
Spit Spreads Death exhibit

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved