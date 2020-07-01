Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans

Beachgoers and city dwellers, alike, are in for a warm Fourth of July, but the possibility of showers could dampen some plans throughout the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and sunny with highs in the low- to mid-90s. The potential for rain creeps back into the forecast on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and through the night.

July Fourth will still be warm, though relatively mild in comparison — particularly at the Jersey Shore. A New England front is expected to move into the area and knock down temperatures to the upper-80s in Philadelphia and upper-70s at the beach.

The night sky will be partially cloudy, which could complicate things for those planning to watch firework shows. While most displays in the region have been canceled crowds gathering and the spread of COVID-19, there are still some shows moving forward as planned. Additionally, rain remains a possibility, so be wary of any stormy weather if you're grilling this holiday.



Temperatures will rise again into the lower 90s to closeout the weekend on Sunday.

Here is the daily NWS Forecast through the holiday weekend for Center City, Philadelphia, and Atlantic City: