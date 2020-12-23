Week 16 NFL prop bet updates, rushing/receiving title races, Super Bowl odds

It's the regular season's penultimate week. Which means, just like so many great TV shows you've been binging during the pandemic, it could be the best one of the season.

With action set to kick off Friday as part of a very rare four-day football weekend, many will be watching to see if they can win their fantasy football championship, or if their favorite team can slide into the playoffs, which start in two weeks.

But others will no doubt be paying close attention to the ever-changing awards and betting landscape. We are here to help.

From who will lead the league in passing yards to who is most likely to win Defensive Player of the Year — and everything in between, including the Super Bowl winner — we've compiled some of the most common props and futures below in order to keep you posted on how your bets are looking as we head down the stretch.

All of the odds have been assembled from TheLines.com, which collects lines and odds from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers and UniBet to provide contrasts for bettors to get their money in the best they can. Here's how things stand with three weeks of games to go before the postseason:

With a single-elimination tournament, there is really no telling which teams currently leading their divisions will still be playing come February. But as always, the sports books have done their best to handicap the favorites. The Chiefs are far and away the team with the best chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, with the Bills and three NFC teams chasing them in the odds department.



Here's a look at the current top five teams, according to DraftKings:

Team (W-L) SB Odds Chiefs (13-1) +170 Packers (11-3) +550 Saints (10-4) +850 Bills (11-3) +900 Seahawks (10-4) +1300





The Chiefs have improved their odds slightly from +180 a week ago, and the Packers have made a pretty big jump from +650 to +550. The Bills have also made a big jump, up from +1200 last week. The Rams' loss to the Jets in Week 15 dropped them out of the top five, tied with the Bucs and Ravens at +1400.

Not surprisingly, this is a two-man race between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Last week the race was much tighter, but Mahomes separated from Rodgers in Week 16 and looks to be pulling away...

Player Stats MVP odds Patrick Mahomes, KC 4,462 yds, 36 TD, 5 INT -400 Aaron Rodgers, GB 3,828 yds, 40 TD, 4 INT +400





Rodgers dropped from +175 to +400 (according to DraftKings numbers), and after him, it's not even really worth talking about any other candidates.

Defensive Player of the Year

It appears that when the season is over and the year-end awards are handed out, it will once again be going to a pass rusher, which is where it had gone for five straight years before cornerback Stephon Gilmore took home the award last season. And depending on how the last three weeks play out, it could be going to a familiar name.

Aaron Donald won the award in 2017 and 2018 and remains among the favorites to win the award for 2020 as well. But he'll have to pass the current favorite, T.J. Watt of the Steelers, whose brother J.J. is a three-time DPOY himself. Also in the hunt is Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has had a stellar season for the better-than-expected Cleveland Browns.

Player Stats DPoY odds T.J. Watt, PIT 13 sacks, 22 TFL, 7 PD, INT, FF +180 Aaron Donald, LAR 12.5 sacks, 11 TFL, 4 FF, FR +200 Myles Garrett, CLE 11 sacks, 9 TFL, 4 FF, 2 FR +350









Visit TheLines.com , PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Just like the MVP award, no one else is really close to those three. Dolphins CB Xavien Howard currently has the fourth best odds at DraftKings, and he's all the way down at +2500. It's also worth noting that these odds haven't changed at all in the last week, but some of the other sports books over at TheLines.com have it looking a little differently, with one even having Donald as the favorite over Watt. We'll swap to FanDuel for the Rookie of the Year race, which shakes out as follows in a two-man race: Player Stats ROY odds Justin Herbert, LAC 3,781 yds, 27 TD, 10 INT -950 Justin Jefferson, MIN 73 Rec, 1,182 yds, 7 TD +550

Justin Herbert has a huge edge, likely because of the position he plays, even though the Vikings have had a better season so far than Los Angeles. Most rushing yards This one is all but locked up, as several betting outlets have taken it off the board. Still, there's a chance the Titans rest Derrick Henry in their final game and Cook has a monster pair of games to catch him. Here's BetRivers' rushing title odds:

Player Yards Odds Derrick Henry, TEN 1,679 -225 Dalvin Cook, MIN 1,484 +150 Most receiving yards In what was a very tight race just a week ago, there appears to be some separation in the three-man competition between DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Travis Kelce. However, one game can completely swing the balance, so we've included a handful of competitive wideouts below, with the odds from FanDuel: Player Yards Odds DeAndre Hopkins, ARI 1,324 +110 Stefon Diggs, BUF 1,314 +170 Travis Kelce, KC 1,318 +300 DK Metcalf, SEA 1,223 +1000 Tyreek Hill, KC 1,211 +2500 Calvin Ridley, ATL 1,192 +3300 Davante Adams, GB 1,186

+3800

Hopkins, who was in sixth place at odds hovering near +500, leaped ahead of every other receiver thanks to his monster game against the Eagles in Week 15. Diggs, who is questionable for his upcoming game, also leapfrogged from fifth to second after another big game of his own.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports