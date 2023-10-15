Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 5-0 1-0 - Cowboys 3-2 1-0 2 Commanders 2-3 0-1 3 Giants 1-4 0-1 4



And here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 49ers Loss Loss Cardinals Loss Win Win Rams Win Seahawks Loss Bills Loss Dolphins Loss Jets Win Patriots Win Win





• Cowboys at Chargers: On the one hand, the Cowboys have shown some resiliency by going 10-1 in games following a loss since 2021, as noted in my Week 6 picks. On the other hand, teams that play the 49ers typically do not fare well the following week. The Chargers are talented, but they can't help but Charger away games every single season. Obviously, all Cowboys losses benefit the Eagles.

• Giants at Bills: At some point, the Giants will be so far beaten down that Eagles fans will begin rooting for them to win some games so they don't end up with a high pick in the 2024 draft, and thus a more capable quarterback than Daniel Jones. We're almost there, but not yet.



• Commanders at Falcons: This is less about the Commanders, who are 2-3 with a -53 point differential. They stink. It's more about someone other than the Saints winning the NFC South, and the Falcons or Bucs would be ideal.

