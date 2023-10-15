More Sports:

October 15, 2023

Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101423MikeMcCarthy Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy gives Brandon Staley some pointers on how to squander supreme talent for decades and still remain a head coach in the NFL.

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB 
Eagles 5-0 1-0 
Cowboys 3-2 1-0 
Commanders 2-3 0-1 
Giants 1-4 0-1 


And here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 
49ers  Loss  Loss 
Cardinals  Loss Win Win 
 RamsWin    
 Seahawks   Loss 
 Bills  Loss  
 Dolphins   Loss 
 Jets Win   
 PatriotsWin Win   


• Cowboys at Chargers: On the one hand, the Cowboys have shown some resiliency by going 10-1 in games following a loss since 2021, as noted in my Week 6 picks. On the other hand, teams that play the 49ers typically do not fare well the following week. The Chargers are talented, but they can't help but Charger away games every single season. Obviously, all Cowboys losses benefit the Eagles. 

• Giants at Bills: At some point, the Giants will be so far beaten down that Eagles fans will begin rooting for them to win some games so they don't end up with a high pick in the 2024 draft, and thus a more capable quarterback than Daniel Jones. We're almost there, but not yet.

• Commanders at Falcons: This is less about the Commanders, who are 2-3 with a -53 point differential. They stink. It's more about someone other than the Saints winning the NFC South, and the Falcons or Bucs would be ideal.

Draft pick watch

• Saints at Texans: The Eagles own the Saints' second-round pick. Let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator! We'll do three rounds.

• Round 1: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
• Round 2 (from Saints): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
• Round 2: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
• Round 3: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

Others in the NFC

• 49ers at Browns: The 49ers have looked like a juggernaut through the first five weeks of the season and are very clearly the Eagles' biggest threat in the NFC.

• Lions at Buccaneers: As noted above, it's ideal if someone other than the Saints win the NFC South, and the Bucs are a team that the Eagles can easily handle in the playoffs if that's how it all works out. But also, the 4-1 Lions look pretty good this season, and they have an easy schedule the rest of the way. They're a sneaky possibility for the 1 seed.

Vikings at Bears: The Vikings play the 49ers next week. While they won't have Justin Jefferson for at least the next four weeks, it's better if they win this game so they perhaps hold off completely going into the tank and at least give the Niners a game. If they lose to the Bears they'll be 1-5 and could just start selling off assets.

Seahawks at Bengals: The Seahawks are the only competition for the 49ers in the NFC West.

• Cardinals at Rams: 🤷‍♂️

For future reference

Panthers at Dolphins: The Eagles play the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football next weekend. Ideally the Panthers will at least give the Dolphins a game so the Dolphins aren't pulling starters in the third quarter.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

  1. Ravens at Titans
  2. Colts at Jaguars
  3. Patriots at Raiders
Byes: Packers, Steelers.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Non-Eagles rooting guide

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Topiary Gardens

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly police ID officer slain in airport shooting, share video of suspect in purported getaway car
Philly Police Shooting

Sponsored

Fall entertainment at Brooklyn Bowl
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Depression

As the days get shorter, seasonal affective disorder kicks in for many Americans
Seasonal Affective Disorder

Food & Drink

Craft-beer bar franchise headed to Manayunk, but it won't be on Main Street
Brass Tap Manayunk

Eagles

The Eagles and Phillies are (insert Michael Jordan meme) taking things personally
101323RobertSaleh

Holiday

LumiNature holiday light display returns to the Philadelphia Zoo in November
LumiNature Philadelphia Zoo

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved