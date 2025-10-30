More Sports:

October 30, 2025

Week 9 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

These teams are going to win in Week 9... we think. A look at the Week 9 NFL slate from Jimmy Kempski.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
I'm oddly excited to watch the Cowboys and Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 9 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not necessarily cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Ravenslogo2020

Ravens (-7.5) at Dolphins: It looks like Lamar Jackson will return to the field in this matchup, after the Ravens' injury report shenanigans Week 8. The Ravens still feel like favorites to me to win the AFC North, even after they started 1-5.

 AFC NorthRecord Div record GB 
Steelers 4-3 1-1 
Bengals 3-5 2-0 1.5 
Ravens 2-5 1-0 
Browns 2-6 0-3 2.5 


The Ravens are only two games behind the Steelers, with a still unblemished divisional record. But, obviously, they have to take care of business against the rest of the AFC North teams as well as the bad teams on their schedule. And certainly, the Dolphins are a bad team.

090920ColtsLogo2020
Colts (-3) at Steelers: As you know if you read my picks post each week, I love the site Inpredictable.com, which are team rankings based on betting market information. They're more or less what the sportsbooks think of each team, or maybe more accurately, how gamblers will bet them. It's a good way to find value if the rankings don't align with your own views of the league.

And in my opinion, the Colts represent one of the most underrated teams in the NFL, at 7th, and the Steelers are still being overrated in my opinion at 16th.

Like, how are the Colts only 7th? They've been the best team in the NFL through the first eight weeks, and I don't think any other team has been particularly close. May as well take advantage until the betting public adjusts their preseason expectations to what this team is actually doing on the field. I'll lay three points with the Colts over this Steelers team that has a decent enough record (4-3) but does not look at all like a good football team.

Bengalslogo2020

Bears (-3) at Bengals: The Bengals are another team that is being undervalued by betting markets, at 29th. I mean, they're not a good football team, but they're also not one of the four worst teams in the NFL. 

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams has had like one good game this season, and it was against the Cowboys, whose defense makes every quarterback look like prime Tom Brady.

These teams feel relatively equal to me, at least ever since Joe Flacco took over at quarterback for Cincinnati, so sure, I'll take the Bengals at home with points.

051020GiantsLogo2020

49ers (-2.5) at Giants: It feels like most weeks I'm writing something like, "This 49ers team is so banged up, but (fill in their opponent) is just such a flawed team."

And certainly, the Giants are an extremely flawed team. But I kinda like the Giants' chances of putting points on the board against this Niners practice squad defense, just not so much that I'm going to make it one of my picks against the spread.

121219Patriotslogo2

Falcons at Patriots (-5.5): Speaking of easy schedules, here is who the Patri*ts have played so far this season:

  1. Week 1: Raiders
  2. Week 2: At Dolphins
  3. Week 3: Steelers
  4. Week 4: Panthers
  5. Week 5: At Bills
  6. Week 6: At Saints
  7. Week 7: At Titans
  8. Week 8: Browns

The Patri*ts have become the league's darlings this season, and Drake Maye is rightfully getting MVP buzz, but the above schedule is a also a pretty big reason why they're 6-2. They'll get to 7-2 after taking care of this trash Falcons team.

I look forward to picking the Buccaneers against them next week, though.

051020PackersLogo2020

Panthers at Packers (-13.5): Based on interactions on Twitter, etc., I kinda feel like people don't want to acknowledge that the Packers are good. They are 🤷‍♂️. And they'll easily handle this bad-but-frisky Panthers team.

I do think this has some potential for being a trap game, with the Eagles on the Packers' schedule Week 10, but the Panthers just aren't good enough to pull off an upset in Green Bay.

051020LionsLogo2020

Vikings at Lions (-8.5): The Vikings don't have a quarterback.

010321BroncosLogo2020

Broncos at Texans (-1.5): The Broncos' pass rush vs. the Texans' offensive line should be one of the biggest mismatches of the NFL season.

090920ChargersLogo2020

Chargers (-9.5) at Titans: The Titans are the worst team in the NFL.

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Jaguars (-3) at Raiders: This game only matters to the hipster QB guru wannabes, as their two heroes — Trevor Lawrence and Geno Smith — will compete to throw the most majestic interception that All-22 film has ever produced. 

The Jags were looking like a fun story for a hot second, before they got easily handled by the Seahawks and blown out by the Rams. But Good Lord, the Raiders are even worse of late, having managed just 95 total yards in their embarrassing Week 7 loss to the Chiefs.

The Raiders are coming off their bye. Does that do anything for anyone? No? Me neither.

051020RamsLogo2020

Saints at Rams (-14): The Rams are as solid a survivor pool pick as you'll find Week 9, as we'll get to momentarily.

090920BillsLogo2020

Chiefs (-2) at Bills: The Chiefs have gotten their act together of late, beating the Lions, and then blowing out the Raiders and Commanders. But the Bills may be getting right again as well, as they just shellacked the Panthers 40-9 after consecutive losses to the Patri*ts and Falcons. 

The Chiefs have won four straight playoff games against the Bills. The Bills have won four straight regular season games against the Chiefs. So what the hell, give me the Bills in this comparatively low-stakes matchup.

051020seahawksLogo2020

Seahawks (-3) at Commanders: The Seahawks are the No. 2 team in the NFL, by DVOA, and have looked all season like legitimate contenders. Their defensive line has dominated at times, and they have proven they can put points on the board.

The Commanders are the oldest team in the NFL, and it shows in their team speed on defense. Jayden Daniels will probably play in this game, but he might not be the dynamic running threat we've come to know, as he is returning from a hamstring injury.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Cardinals at Cowboys (-2.5): I love this "bad team matchup" from a viewership perspective. The Cowboys never fail to entertain when they play in primetime (and I don't really mean that in a complimentary way), while Kyler Murray is maybe the most chaotic quarterback in the league and Jonathan Gannon is fighting for job survival. I will make sure I am not busy Monday night.

BYE: Eagles, Buccaneers, Jets, Browns.

Survivor pick ☠️

The two clear choices for survivor pools this week are the two Los Angeles teams. The Rams are 14-point favorites at home over the Saints, while the Chargers are 9.5-point favorites in Tennessee. I suppose the Packers (-13.5 vs. the Panthers) could be in the mix, too, if you haven't used them yet.

I'm taking the Rams, because here are their next three opponents, after the Saints:

  1. At 49ers (the Niners are banged-up, but they own the Rams)
  2. Home vs. Seahawks
  3. Home vs. Buccaneers

I don't like any of those games from a survivor pool perspective. So for me, it's as simple as taking the Rams as heavy favorites now since I'm not going to take them any other time over the next month. I also just don't trust the inconsistent Chargers, especially on the road, even if the Titans are awful.

  1. Week 1: Eagles ✅
  2. Week 2: Ravens ✅
  3. Week 3: Bills ✅
  4. Week 4: Broncos ✅
  5. Week 5: Lions ✅
  6. Week 6: Packers ✅
  7. Week 7: Chiefs ✅
  8. Week 8: Colts ✅
  9. Week 9: Rams

• Picks against the spread: Colts (-3), Bengals (+3), Broncos (+1.5), Seahawks (-3).

• Eagles picks: 6-2

• 2025 season, straight up: 76-44-1 (0.632)
• 2025 season, ATS: 19-28 (0.404) 😕
• 2024 season, straight up: 205-80 (0.719)
• 2024 season, ATS: 62-44-3 (0.583)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 11 seasons, ATS: 471-408-22 (0.535)



Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

