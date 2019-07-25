Weekend roundup: Shakespeare, car show, boat parade and more

This weekend there's tons of free fun. You can watch a Shakespeare play, attend a huge car show, join in a dance class and cheer on a boat parade – all for free.

Find out more details on things to do July 26-28 in Philadelphia in our roundup below.

Every night this weekend, Shakespeare in Clark Park will put on a free show at 7 p.m. Pack a picnic to enjoy while watching "King Lear," a play about madness, power and humanity.

Free theater in the West Philly park is a fun summertime tradition, and also makes for a great inexpensive date night.

More than 200 classic, antique, custom and show cars, trucks and motorcycles will line five blocks of East Passyunk Avenue on Sunday.



Restaurants along the avenue will offer $5 deals and there will be live music, too.

Prepare to work up a sweat on the dance floor. This Saturday, there are more than 20 dance workshops during the day – and they're all free! Join in as many as you want.

The parade is free to enter on Saturday afternoon. All you need is something that floats and is festively decorated.

If you'd rather watch, that's fine too. Keep an eye out for the floating ice cream parlor.

Put a team together to explore the six historic houses of Fairmount Park for clues during a three-and-a-half-hour scavenger hunt on Saturday morning.

Participants are encouraged to ride bikes to complete the hunt, which makes for a fun and unique way to get some exercise this weekend.



Saturday, yoga will be held on the field of Talen Energy Stadium, where the Philadelphia Union plays. All ages are invited to join in, so bring the whole family.

As a bonus, the fee to participate includes a ticket to an upcoming Philadelphia Union game.

