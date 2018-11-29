Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more

Get ready to say "Hello!" to December, the most festive month of the year.

This weekend, kick off the holiday season at an ugly sweater party, a production of "Philly POPS Christmas," or a new ice bar at a decorated mansion.

You can also get a jump start on your holiday to-do list by shopping for gifts. Check out Cricket Cringle in Ardmore for candles, jewelry and more, or stop by Cherry Street Pier's weekend book fair.

Find details below for nine awesome events happening Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

Friday night, party at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

There will be a band playing holiday classics (with a Hawaiian twist) in the Great Stair Hall. Festive drinks like spiked hot chocolate will be for sale. And if your ugly sweater needs some extra bling, check out the DIY station before popping into the photo booth.

This weekend, turn gift buying from an errand into a fun day out on the Main Line. Shop the pop-up, open-air holiday market, then stop by a food truck or a pop-up beer stand to refuel.

Three local, independent booksellers are bringing lots of great reads to the new Cherry Street Pier this weekend. Some authors are also attending to sign and personalize books.



Not sure what to look for at the festival? Here are five books from Philly writers that make great gifts.

On Friday, an ice bar will pop up at Lemon Hill Mansion for the first time. Visitors can enjoy beer and cider, cozy fire pits and a DJ.

There's also an opportunity to tour Fairmount Park's historic mansions during "A Very Philly Christmas." This weekend, there are two theme days at the festively decorated homes. Saturday will be all about music, while Sunday's "Family Day" includes Santa and a cheese sculpture of Gritty.

Saturday, step inside a dozen festively decorated homes on the nation's oldest residential street. Deck the Alley is one of the few opportunities the public has to peek inside.

In the street, look for Santa and colonial carolers.

On Saturday afternoon, pets can pose for a photo with Santa at Hotel Palomar. While the photo is complimentary, the hotel will be accepting donations to Saved Me, a local no-kill shelter.

Get cozy in front of the bar's double-sided fireplace on Saturday. There will be a day-long party with food and drink specials for both brunch and dinner.

Audiences can enjoy a family-friendly production at the Arden Theatre in Old City this holiday season.

"Charlotte's Web," adapted from E.B. White's beloved book, will be performed through the end of January. Watch the classic story of a pig named Wilbur and his friend, a spider named Charlotte, play out on stage.



Former "Radio City Christmas Spectacular" conductor Todd Ellison is leading this year's production, which features a singalong with "Hamilton" star Mandy Gonzalez.



The holiday show will be performed at the Kimmel Center on select dates this December, starting Saturday.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.