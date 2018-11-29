More Events:

November 29, 2018

Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more

Check out these nine events

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park Courtesy of/Home Brewed Events

Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park.

Get ready to say "Hello!" to December, the most festive month of the year. 

This weekend, kick off the holiday season at an ugly sweater party, a production of "Philly POPS Christmas," or a new ice bar at a decorated mansion.

You can also get a jump start on your holiday to-do list by shopping for gifts. Check out Cricket Cringle in Ardmore for candles, jewelry and more, or stop by Cherry Street Pier's weekend book fair.

Find details below for nine awesome events happening Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

Attend an ugly sweater party at the art museum

Friday night, party at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 

There will be a band playing holiday classics (with a Hawaiian twist) in the Great Stair Hall. Festive drinks like spiked hot chocolate will be for sale. And if your ugly sweater needs some extra bling, check out the DIY station before popping into the photo booth.

Shop for gifts early at Cricket Cringle, a holiday market in Ardmore

This weekend, turn gift buying from an errand into a fun day out on the Main Line. Shop the pop-up, open-air holiday market, then stop by a food truck or a pop-up beer stand to refuel.

Attend a book festival at Cherry Street Pier

Three local, independent booksellers are bringing lots of great reads to the new Cherry Street Pier this weekend. Some authors are also attending to sign and personalize books.

Not sure what to look for at the festival? Here are five books from Philly writers that make great gifts.

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park offering holiday tours, new attractions

On Friday, an ice bar will pop up at Lemon Hill Mansion for the first time. Visitors can enjoy beer and cider, cozy fire pits and a DJ.

There's also an opportunity to tour Fairmount Park's historic mansions during "A Very Philly Christmas." This weekend, there are two theme days at the festively decorated homes. Saturday will be all about music, while Sunday's "Family Day" includes Santa and a cheese sculpture of Gritty.

Go inside Elfreth's Alley's historic homes during Deck the Alley

Saturday, step inside a dozen festively decorated homes on the nation's oldest residential street. Deck the Alley is one of the few opportunities the public has to peek inside.

In the street, look for Santa and colonial carolers.

Get a free professional photo of your pet with Santa in Rittenhouse

On Saturday afternoon, pets can pose for a photo with Santa at Hotel Palomar. While the photo is complimentary, the hotel will be accepting donations to Saved Me, a local no-kill shelter.

Devil's Den kicks off the holiday season with annual fireplace party

Get cozy in front of the bar's double-sided fireplace on Saturday. There will be a day-long party with food and drink specials for both brunch and dinner.

Attend a production of "Charlotte's Web" at the Arden Theatre

Audiences can enjoy a family-friendly production at the Arden Theatre in Old City this holiday season. 

"Charlotte's Web," adapted from E.B. White's beloved book, will be performed through the end of January. Watch the classic story of a pig named Wilbur and his friend, a spider named Charlotte, play out on stage.

New "Philly POPS Christmas" program features "Hamilton" star

Former "Radio City Christmas Spectacular" conductor Todd Ellison is leading this year's production, which features a singalong with "Hamilton" star Mandy Gonzalez.

The holiday show will be performed at the Kimmel Center on select dates this December, starting Saturday.

