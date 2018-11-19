More Events:

November 19, 2018

Attend a book festival at Cherry Street Pier this December

Authors will personalize books

By Sinead Cummings
Cherry Street Pier James Abbott/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

Cherry Street Pier from Columbus Blvd.

Don't know what to gift someone on your holiday list? Give them a book.

You're really providing them with a vacation they can take whenever they need a mental break. Plus, books are really easy to wrap.

The first weekend of December, there will be a book festival at the recently opened Cherry Street Pier. Three local, independent booksellers will bring lots of great reads to browse.

The participants are Head House Books from Center City, Penn Book Center from West Philly and Big Blue Marble Bookstore from Mt. Airy.

Some authors are also attending to sign and personalize books. Children's author Judy Schachner, best known for her Skippyjon Jones series, will be there. 

The current Philadelphia Poet Laureate, Raquel Salas Rivera, is attending, too.

Shoppers can pick out books between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2.

Cherry Street Pier's food vendors will be open for those who work up an appetite, and the bar will start serving drinks at 5 p.m.

Philly Book & Author Fest

Saturday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 2
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free to attend
Cherry Street Pier
121 N. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106

Sinead Cummings
