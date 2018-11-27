Get a free professional photo of your pet with Santa in Rittenhouse

Can't decide on a photo to use for this year's Christmas card?

Take the pressure off yourself and put it on your photogenic pet. This season, shine the spotlight on them.

A cute card featuring your furry friend is sure to get a prime spot on your loved ones' fridges.

Pets can pose for photos with Santa Saturday afternoon at the pet-friendly Hotel Palomar in Rittenhouse.



A professional photographer will capture the moment, and attendees will leave with a gift bag of special treats from the pet store Doggie Style.

While the photo is complimentary, the hotel will accept donations to Saved Me. Find out more about the local no-kill shelter while there, or play with the adoptable pups.

Refreshments for both people and pets will be available, courtesy of the adjacent Square 1682.

Saturday, Dec. 1

1-4 p.m. | Free; donations encouraged

Hotel Palomar

117 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103

