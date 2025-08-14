More Health:

August 14, 2025

Wegmans recalls camembert cheese due to potential listeria contamination

The illness can be fatal for unborn babies, newborns and people with weakened immune systems. Older adults also are at higher risk of severe illness.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
Wegmans Medium Soft Ripened Camembert Cheese sold between July 1 and Aug. 12 is being recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling its camembert cheese products due to a risk of listeria infection, which can cause severe illness and death.

The recalled products include Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese and products containing this cheese sold in all of its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, as well as in other states. The affected products were sold between July 1 and Aug. 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Healthy people rarely become seriously ill from listeria infections, but it can be fatal for newborns and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Mayo Clinic. Adults over 65 and pregnant women are at higher risk. Listeria infections can lead to miscarriages and stillbirth. 

Symptoms include upset stomach, diarrhea and vomiting. More advanced symptoms, indicating the infection may have spread through the blood, may include fever and chills, stiff neck, confusion and seizures, among other adverse effects.

No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported, the FDA said.

Products under recall include:

• Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, 8.8 ounces, with best by dates of July 26, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19. The UPC is 77890-53515.
• Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight, 1 pound. The UPC is 2-77100-00000-0
• Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 ounces. The UPC is 2-77297-00000-0.
• Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, 13 ounces. The UPC is 2-77645-00000-3.

People should not eat these products and may return them to the service desk at a Wegmans store for a refund. People with Wegmans Shoppers Club memberships who purchased any of the camembert products under recall should have received automated phone calls.

People with questions about the recall may call (855) 934-3663 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia, supplied the products to Wegmans. Estancia initiated the recall after its French supplier reported that three shipments of camembert products may have been contaminated with listeria, according to the FDA.

