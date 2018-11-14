More Health:

November 14, 2018

Spend one hour per week lifting weights and reap the heart health benefits

A new study finds just 60 minutes weekly can lower your risk of heart attack

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Fitness
weight-lifting-heart-health-pexels Lukas/Pexels

Just one hour of weight training per week could have a huge impact on the health of your heart.

Most people have their favorite form of exercising — running, yoga or HIIT, etc. — and stick to it. While we know other forms of working out are good for you, they just don’t get you excited to workout — which is honestly half of the battle.

One workout method loved by some and dreaded by others is weightlifting, which can reduce the risk of heart attack by a whopping 40 to 70 percent, suggests new study out of Iowa State University. According to the study, published in the Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise journal, just 60 minutes of weight training over the course a week is all you need to reap the benefits. More time with the weights wasn’t found to provide any additional benefit.

The study, led by DC (Duck-chul) Lee, associate professor of kinesiology at Iowa State, was the first to examine resistance training and cardiovascular disease, rather than things like bone health or physical function. The results show that the benefits of strength training are independent of running, walking or other aerobic activity — meaning that you don’t need to meet the guidelines for aerobic activity to lower your risk. Time spent weight training alone is enough.

RELATED READ:  Wanna try ClassPass? Wait for this awesome Black Friday deal

Iowa State researchers analyzed data from nearly 13,000 adults in the Aerobics Center Longitudinal Study, measuring three health outcomes: cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke that did not result in death, all cardiovascular events including death, and any type of death.

According to Lee, resistance training — aka weightlifting — lowered the risk of all three.

"The results are encouraging, but will people make weightlifting part of their lifestyle? Will they do it and stick with it? That's the million-dollar question," Lee said.

Of course, researchers understand that while walking, running and biking are easy and affordable ways of incorporating exercise into daily life, weight training proves to be a little more challenging. For that reason, they suggest that a gym membership would be beneficial because people would have access to everything in one place, with plenty of options to boot.

To add some perspective to the traditional idea of weight training, "Lifting any weight that increases resistance on your muscles is the key," Lee said. "My muscle doesn't know the difference if I'm digging in the yard, carrying heavy shopping bags or lifting a dumbbell."

While the research clearly shows there are cardiovascular benefits in lifting weights, there’s other health benefits, too: the researchers also examined the relationship between resistance exercise and diabetes as well as high cholesterol. The two studies, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found resistance exercise lowered the risk for both.

Compared to a lack of any physical exercise, less than an hour of weekly resistance exercise was found to reduce by 29 percent the risk of developing metabolic syndrome — a major cause of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Additionally, the risk of high cholesterol was 32 percent lower.

Lee explains the reasoning for this relationship between weightlifting and the reduced risk of cardiovascular issues:

"Muscle is the power plant to burn calories. Building muscle helps move your joints and bones, but also there are metabolic benefits. I don't think this is well appreciated. If you build muscle, even if you're not aerobically active, you burn more energy because you have more muscle. This also helps prevent obesity and provide long-term benefits on various health outcomes."


Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Fitness Iowa Fitness Heart Health Heart Attack Working Out Workout Study Findings Healthy Living Weightlifting

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Business

Jersey Shore's iconic Fralinger's salt water taffy maker files for bankruptcy
Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy

Food & Drink

Lucky Cat Brewing, from the owner of Grey Lodge Pub, opening in Mayfair next year
grey lodge pub mayfair

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Food & Drink

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2018: Where to drink the French wine in Philly
red wine with vineyard behind

Health News

New guidelines recommend all adults be screened by a physician for unhealthy alcohol use
alcohol-screening-policy-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.