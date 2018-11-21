More News:

November 21, 2018

Pennsylvania Walmart evacuated after reported bomb threat

Police are asking residents to avoid the area

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
West Manchester Walmart Screenshot/Google Street View

The Walmart in the West Manchester Town Center.

A York County Walmart was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a reported bomb threat.

The West Manchester Township Police Department issued a tweet asking residents to avoid the Walmart in the West Manchester Town Center:

According to people at the scene on Wednesday, at least 10 police cars and two fire trucks have arrived at the Walmart:

Multiple outlets, including CBS21, have reported the bomb threat, but further details are still unclear.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

