Pennsylvania Walmart evacuated after reported bomb threat

A York County Walmart was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a reported bomb threat.

The West Manchester Township Police Department issued a tweet asking residents to avoid the Walmart in the West Manchester Town Center:

According to people at the scene on Wednesday, at least 10 police cars and two fire trucks have arrived at the Walmart:

Multiple outlets, including CBS21, have reported the bomb threat, but further details are still unclear.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

