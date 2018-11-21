Pennsylvania Walmart evacuated after reported bomb threat

November 21, 2018
A York County Walmart was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a reported bomb threat.
The West Manchester Township Police Department issued a tweet asking residents to avoid the Walmart in the West Manchester Town Center:
Please do not enter or approach the Walmart in the West Manchester Town Center. The store is under an evacuation protocol and please stay out of the area. We will advise additional information as it becomes available.— West Manchester PD (@WManchesterPD) November 21, 2018
According to people at the scene on Wednesday, at least 10 police cars and two fire trucks have arrived at the Walmart:
At least 10 cop cars and two fire trucks. https://t.co/iETQe8ndL0— Doge (@IntelDoge) November 21, 2018
Multiple outlets, including CBS21, have reported the bomb threat, but further details are still unclear.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
