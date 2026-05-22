West Park Arts Fest returns to Fairmount Park in June with live performances, an artisan marketplace and food trucks

West Park Arts Fest will return to West Fairmount Park on Saturday, June 13, for a free afternoon of live music, dance performances, art activities and food trucks.

The rain-or-shine festival, now in its 18th year, will take place from 1-6 p.m. on South Concourse Drive near Please Touch Museum. Organized by West Park Cultural Center, the event will feature performances, local artists and family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon.

Live performances will take place across two stages, with music, dance and spoken word performances scheduled throughout the day. Visitors also can take part in artmaking activities and browse an art and craft marketplace featuring local vendors and handmade goods.

Food trucks will be on-site during the festival, and attendees also can reserve seats for a narrated trolley tour exploring the history of Fairmount Park and the Centennial District. The one-hour tour departs at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the West Park Cultural Center website or call 215-473-7820.

Saturday, June 13 | 1-6 p.m.

West Fairmount Park

Near the Please Touch Museum

Free to attend

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