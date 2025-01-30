Body found in trash can near West Philly community center, police say

A body was found inside a trash can nearby the Lucien E. Blackwell Community Center in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police said.

Around 9:40 a.m., officers received a report of the remains on the 700 block of North 47th Street. The trash can was found in a park area that's surrounded by the community center, Mill Creek Playground and Parkway West High School, authorities said.

Police have not yet been able to determine the gender or age of the body. The circumstances of the person's death are unknown, and the case is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Police said anyone with information can call the department's homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or provide tips anonymously at 215-686-8477.