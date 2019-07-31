More Health:

This 6-minute video is the perfect explanation of what happens when you overdose

And yes, alcohol blackouts count as an overdose

By Bailey King
Most people don't truly understand what’s going on in the body when an overdose occurs, but a new video wants to change that.

A video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios, dubbed “Reactions,” focused a recent video on overdoses. Specifically, the video explores what happens in the brain and body when an overdose, from any number of popular drugs and substances, occurs.

The video does a great job of explaining extremely complex bodily functions and processes, while remaining concise and easy to understand.

Most interestingly, the video explains that there are multiple ways to overdose — not just from opioids – and goes on to explain the effects of overdosing from different types of substances, ranging from alcohol to amphetamines. The video notes that blacking out from a night of drinking does constitute an overdose, meaning that many people have overdosed without even knowing it.

View the nearly six-minute video here to learn more about overdoses:


