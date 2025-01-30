What to stream: 'School Spirits,' 'The Traitors' and 'You're Cordially Invited'

The gray, gloomy stretch of winter after the holidays has been made just a little bit brighter by a burst of new shows that are streaming.

If you're like me, you may be scouring the internet for every "Severance" Season 2 theory as the show airs weekly on Apple TV+, or scrolling through Bachelor Nation blogs for spoilers on who will get the final rose in this season of "The Bachelor" — even though it just started airing Monday. But there are tons of other new TV shows and movies that returned or premiered this month.

Whether you want to follow along as a doctor tries to recapture lost memories, help a missing girl solve her own disappearance from purgatory, guess which reality TV star is a "Traitor," or watch as two A-listers argue over a wedding venue, there's something out there for you to stream.

Here are some recommendations on Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video:

'Doc'

This new FOX medical drama, which streams on Hulu, follows Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) as the chief of internal medicine at a Minneapolis hospital who suffers a traumatic brain injury in a car accident. When she wakes up, she's lost the past eight years of her memory — which involved some huge life events, like the death of her son and getting divorced. She must work to get her medical career back on track while struggling to rebuild relationships and come to terms with everything she can't remember.

I stumbled upon "Doc" one night flipping through the channels and was intrigued, so I caught up on the three episodes so far on Hulu. It has similar high-intensity medical mysteries and hot medical professional canoodling as "Grey's Anatomy," but the memory-loss premise feels fresh. Apparently it was inspired by the true story of an Italian doctor, which makes it even cooler. "Doc," which became FOX's best series debut in five years when it premiered earlier this month, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX and is available to stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

'School Spirits'

After leaving us on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger nearly two years ago, the supernatural teen drama "School Spirits" finally returns Thursday with its second season on Paramount+. The series centers on Maddie (Peyton List), a teenaged ghost who is stuck in purgatory in her high school and is forced to try to unravel the mystery of her own disappearance. Along the way, she joins forces with ghostly new pals — who happen to be teens that also died in her high school through the decades — and attempts to make contact with her friends who are still alive and immersed in their own investigation of Maddie's whereabouts.

This is one of the most unique and entertaining shows I've seen in the past few years. The first season kept me guessing until the very last shocking moments of the finale — which were perfectly set to the tune of Lizzy McAlpine's "doomsday," by the way — and set up many questions to be answered in the upcoming episodes. The first three episodes of Season 2 release Thursday on Paramount+, and the rest of the eight-episode season will drop weekly. The first season also began streaming on Netflix a few months after its Paramount+ release, but there's no word yet when or if Season 2 is coming to Netflix.

'The Traitors'

As you may know from reading my streaming guides or "Bachelor" recaps, I love juicy reality TV. I stumbled upon my latest obsession, Peacock's reality competition "The Traitors," a little late in the game, since Season 3 premiered earlier this month — but thankfully it's a show you can hop in on whether you've seen previous seasons or not. "The Traitors," hosted by actor Alan Cumming, brings a group of contestants to a castle in Scotland to play a game reminiscent of Clue or Mafia. In this version, some players are "Faithful" and must determine who the "Traitors" are before they get "murdered" (eliminated).

Adding to the intrigue of the game is the fact that the entire cast of Season 3 are celebrities or reality stars pulled from other franchises. For example, this season has "The Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey, "Vanderpump Rules" villain Tom Sandoval, retired WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia and Zac Efron's brother Dylan. Some of the stars you love to hate, others you hate to love, but one thing is clear: most of them were born for a reality competition like "The Traitors." New episodes premiere Thursdays on Peacock.

'You're Cordially Invited'

If goofy romantic comedies are more your speed, a star-studded one is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. "You're Cordially Invited" stars A-listers Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, who become entangled in a fiasco when a wedding venue is double-booked. Ferrell plays the father of the bride in one of the weddings, while Witherspoon plays the sister of the bride for the other. They quickly become rivals trying to sabotage the other's wedding so their bride can have the best day possible. Based on the trailer, cakes fly, elbows are thrown, alligators end up in beds and wooden decks sink into the lake. There's also a random Peyton Manning cameo thrown in there.

Will the movie be corny? Probably! Will the ending be predictable? For sure! Will it also bring some much-needed lighthearted laughter to these dark endless winter months? Heck yes! So, in other words I will be streaming "You're Cordially Invited" this weekend on Prime Video.