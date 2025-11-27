More Culture:

November 27, 2025

If you don't want to trek out to a farm in the suburbs, here are some places to buy a Christmas tree in Philly

These 19 locations in the city limits offer firs and spruces, with pickup and delivery options.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Christmas tree shops are popping up in parking lots in Northeast and South Philly, but you can also find a fir at plant shops and home improvement stores.

Yes, it's still Thanksgiving, but let's be serious: It's time to start thinking about Christmas trees. They're the stars of the season for a reason, and unless you've got an artificial one waiting in your basement, the race is on to procure the perfect ceiling scrapper. 

MORE: These holiday markets offer an array of art, jewelry, home decor and other handmade items

For city dwellers without a car to haul an evergreen back from the 'burbs, this can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, nurseries and ad-hoc operations across Philly have already sprung into action. Check out one of the 19 locations below for holiday trees, or hit up the Christmas Tree Stand for online ordering and delivery. Let us know if we forgot your favorite store/parking lot in the comments:

Garden Center at Home Depot

1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 2200 Oregon Ave. | 2539 Castor Ave. | 4640 Roosevelt Blvd. | 11725 Bustleton Ave.
Hours vary by location
Fraser, Douglas, noble, Nordmann firs and pines available for preorder, pickup and delivery
215-218-0600 | 215-551-1753 | 215-744-1128 | 215-537-6100 | 215-676-7029

Laurel Hill Gardens

8125 Germantown Ave.
Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fraser firs available for purchase and local delivery
215-247-9490

Lowe's Garden Center

2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 3800 Aramingo Ave. | 1500 N. 50th St. | 9701 Roosevelt Blvd.
Hours vary by location
Fraser, Nordmann and grand firs, spruces available for preorder, pickup and delivery
215-982-5391 | 215-904-9951 | 215-796-6640 | 215-776-9006

Rocky Yo-Mo's Christmas Trees

1000 S. Front St.
Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fraser firs available for purchase and delivery

Secret Garden

7631 Ridge Ave.
Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fraser and Douglas firs available for purchase and local delivery
215-483-5009

STUMP

956 N. 2nd St. | 622 S. 9th St.
Hours vary by location
Blue point junipers and Norfolk pines available for preorder and pickup
267-804-5753 | 445-247-0445

Urban Jungle

1526 E. Passyunk Ave.
Open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fraser firs available for purchase
215-952-0811

Vault + Vine

3507 Midvale Ave.
Douglas firs available during tree sale Dec. 4-7
267-331-6292

Walt's Christmas Trees

8956 Frankford Ave. | 2686 Southampton Rd. | 6601 Roosevelt Blvd.
Open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Fraser, Douglas and balsam firs, blue spruces available for purchase
215-913-5762

