If you don't want to trek out to a farm in the suburbs, here are some places to buy a Christmas tree in Philly

Yes, it's still Thanksgiving, but let's be serious: It's time to start thinking about Christmas trees. They're the stars of the season for a reason, and unless you've got an artificial one waiting in your basement, the race is on to procure the perfect ceiling scrapper.

MORE: These holiday markets offer an array of art, jewelry, home decor and other handmade items

For city dwellers without a car to haul an evergreen back from the 'burbs, this can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, nurseries and ad-hoc operations across Philly have already sprung into action. Check out one of the 19 locations below for holiday trees, or hit up the Christmas Tree Stand for online ordering and delivery. Let us know if we forgot your favorite store/parking lot in the comments:

1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 2200 Oregon Ave. | 2539 Castor Ave. | 4640 Roosevelt Blvd. | 11725 Bustleton Ave.

Hours vary by location

Fraser, Douglas, noble, Nordmann firs and pines available for preorder, pickup and delivery

215-218-0600 | 215-551-1753 | 215-744-1128 | 215-537-6100 | 215-676-7029

8125 Germantown Ave.

Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fraser firs available for purchase and local delivery

215-247-9490

2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 3800 Aramingo Ave. | 1500 N. 50th St. | 9701 Roosevelt Blvd.

Hours vary by location

Fraser, Nordmann and grand firs, spruces available for preorder, pickup and delivery

215-982-5391 | 215-904-9951 | 215-796-6640 | 215-776-9006

1000 S. Front St.Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Fraser firs available for purchase and delivery

7631 Ridge Ave.

Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fraser and Douglas firs available for purchase and local delivery

215-483-5009

956 N. 2nd St. | 622 S. 9th St.

Hours vary by location

Blue point junipers and Norfolk pines available for preorder and pickup

267-804-5753 | 445-247-0445

1526 E. Passyunk Ave.

Open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fraser firs available for purchase

215-952-0811

3507 Midvale Ave.

Douglas firs available during tree sale Dec. 4-7

267-331-6292

8956 Frankford Ave. | 2686 Southampton Rd. | 6601 Roosevelt Blvd.

Open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fraser, Douglas and balsam firs, blue spruces available for purchase

215-913-5762

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.