If you don't want to trek out to a farm in the suburbs, here are some places to buy a Christmas tree in Philly

November 27, 2025
Yes, it's still Thanksgiving, but let's be serious: It's time to start thinking about Christmas trees. They're the stars of the season for a reason, and unless you've got an artificial one waiting in your basement, the race is on to procure the perfect ceiling scrapper.
For city dwellers without a car to haul an evergreen back from the 'burbs, this can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, nurseries and ad-hoc operations across Philly have already sprung into action. Check out one of the 19 locations below for holiday trees, or hit up the Christmas Tree Stand for online ordering and delivery. Let us know if we forgot your favorite store/parking lot in the comments:
1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 2200 Oregon Ave. | 2539 Castor Ave. |
4640 Roosevelt Blvd. | 11725 Bustleton Ave.
Hours vary by location
Fraser, Douglas, noble, Nordmann firs and pines available for preorder, pickup and delivery
215-218-0600 | 215-551-1753 | 215-744-1128 | 215-537-6100 | 215-676-7029
8125 Germantown Ave.
Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fraser firs available for purchase and local delivery
215-247-9490
2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 3800 Aramingo Ave. | 1500 N. 50th St. |
9701 Roosevelt Blvd.
Hours vary by location
Fraser, Nordmann and grand firs, spruces available for preorder, pickup and delivery
215-982-5391 | 215-904-9951 | 215-796-6640 | 215-776-9006
7631 Ridge Ave.
Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fraser and Douglas firs available for purchase and local delivery
215-483-5009
956 N. 2nd St. | 622 S. 9th St.
Hours vary by location
Blue point junipers and Norfolk pines available for preorder and pickup
267-804-5753 | 445-247-0445
1526 E. Passyunk Ave.
Open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fraser firs available for purchase
215-952-0811
3507 Midvale Ave.
Douglas firs available during tree sale Dec. 4-7
267-331-6292
8956 Frankford Ave. | 2686 Southampton Rd. | 6601 Roosevelt Blvd.
Open daily 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Fraser, Douglas and balsam firs, blue spruces available for purchase
215-913-5762
