November 27, 2025

These holiday markets offer an array of art, jewelry, home decor and other handmade items

Find craft booths, hot chocolate and bonfires at these events taking place in the Philly region through December.

By Michaela Althouse
Holiday markets 2025 John Belleville Photography/Kory Aversa PR

Holiday shoppers can find all kinds of handmade items at markets popping up across the Philadelphia region this November and December. They include the Made in Philly event, above, at Dilworth Park, LOVE Park and City Hall.

Holiday shoppers looking for handmade gifts for their family and friends — or the workplace white elephant exchange — can take advantage of the many pop-up markets taking place in the Philadelphia region.

From old standbys like the Christmas Village to new options like the Shops at Wanamaker, here's where to shop for crafts, art and other sustainable creations through the end of December. 

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Christmas Village

Daily through Jan. 1, noon-8 p.m. (Sundays-Thursdays); noon-9 p.m. (Fridays-Saturday) | 1 S. 15th St.

Philly's annual Christmas market features 120 booths at Dilworth Park, LOVE Park and City Hall's north apron and courtyard, plus a carousel and Ferris wheel. New this year is an entirely vegan booth, upgrades to the seating area and a Glühwein mulled wine flight available Wednesdays through Fridays during the first three weeks of December.  

The Shops at Wanamaker Light Show

Daily, Nov. 28-Dec. 24, noon-8 p.m. 100 E. Penn Square

Despite Macy's closure, the light show and Dickens Village returns to the Wanamaker Building, but a two-year hiatus is coming. This year, 30 vendors selling handmade gifts are taking over the former department store's space.

Delco Fair and Flare Nights

Dec. 4-6 and 13-14, 5-8:30 p.m. | Rose Tree Memorial Park, Upper Providence

The county's annual light show is on display daily from Dec. 4 through Jan. 3, but select nights will feature food trucks, vendors and live entertainment beneath the illuminated trees and holiday scenes. 

Artist and Artisans Market

Dec. 5, 4-9 p.m. | 121 N. Columbus Blvd.

Cherry Street Pier is holding its final First Friday art market of the year on Dec. 5. Local artisans will set up alongside the standing studios and shops. The waterfront even is free to enter. Food and drink can be purchased at the concession stands.

Fiber Craft Holiday Market

Dec. 6, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. | 821 Dudley St.

This warm and fuzzy market celebrates all things fiber crafts, from yarn dye and spinners to wearable clothing and accessories to craft supplies and kits. About 50 fiber and textiles artists will peddle handmade items in the gym at the Bok Building. 

Lucia & Christmas Market

Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 1900 Pattison Ave. 

The American Swedish Historical Museum hosts a Swedish Christmas market in a heated tent with Scandinavian crafts, holiday decorations and food and drinks. The event honors Christmas and the Nordic tradition of St. Lucia, which takes place Dec. 13. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. They include admission to the museum and a chance to see live music, from folk performers to a children's choir. 

Christ Church Holiday Farmer's Market

Dec. 6, 1-4 p.m | 304 N. Second St. 

Christ Church's holiday-themed farmers market coincides with Old City's Holiday Shopping Sip & Stroll and Deck the Alley at Elfreth's Alley, which offers holiday-themed tours of the historic homes.

Sugartown Holiday Craft Market

Dec. 6, noon-4 p.m. Malvern, Chester County

More than 40 crafters and vendors will set up behind the historic William Garrett House in Malvern. There's also a beer garden featuring Locust Lane Craft Brewery, Chaddsford Winery, Grace Winery, Dixie's Down Home Cooking, and Cafe Gourmino. Admission is $10 for adults; children are free. 

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market

Weekends, Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kennett Square, Chester County

Crafters hit Chester County for two weekends in December for an outdoor market at the Creamery at Kennett Square. The event features more than 40 vendors, plus booths with beverages, food trucks and family-friendly activities. 

uCity Square Holiday Fest

Dec. 11, 4-8 p.m. | 3701 Filbert St.

The all-ages uCity Square Holiday Fest includes a market with live music, a beer garden and photos with Santa. Shoppers can also make their own paper mache holiday gift at a craft and sip tent. The night also includes West Philly's only tree lighting. 

Made @ Bok Winter Market

Dec. 13, 11 a.m to 5 p.m. 821 Dudley St. 

The makers who call the Bok Building home are hosting a seasonal market  featuring all of their creations made at the former school in South Philly. Find clothing, jewelry, art, home decor and other handmade items. 

Atlantic City Holiday Market

Dec. 13, 4:30 p.m. | Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City's holiday celebration looks a little different this year as the municipality transitions to twilight festivities and adds a new parade route. At the end of the parade, onlookers can head to O'Donnell Memorial Park for a new vendor market with art, hot chocolate and holiday treats. 

Northern Liberties Holiday Shopping Stroll and Pop-Up Market

Dec. 13-14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 914 N. Second St.

The neighborhood business improvement district hosts a pop-up market in the Old Heritage building, where shoppers can grab a punch card that can be stamped at local businesses for a chance to win prizes. The event also includes photo opps with Santa, a letter-writing station for mail bound for the North Pole, a gift-wrapping hub and games. 

West Craft Fest

Dec. 13-14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 715 S. 50th St

The West Craft Fest in West Philly is an event for those who love the truly homemade — resellers and vintage retailers aren't allowed to apply for a spot. It features 50 crafters outside the Black Hound Clay Studio each day, so perusing changes throughout the weekend. 

Trans Art Mart

Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 821 Dudley St.

Trans, non-binary, and gender expansive creators are popping up at the Bok Building for a one-day art market. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, and a portion of the proceeds go to the Wealth Redistribution Group, which supports the Black trans community. 

Punk Rock Flea Market

Dec. 19, 4-10 p.m.; Dec. 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 22 S. 23rd St.

Find clothes, records, art and "old punk junk" at the holiday iteration of the Punk Rock Flea market at 23rd Street Armory. The event is ticketed at $10-15 per person, but admission is good all weekend for multiple rounds of shopping. 

Decemberfest

Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Germantown Ave.

The annual event takes over Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy the weekend before Christmas. Shop from local businesses and a maker's market alongside live holiday music, fire pits and a live ice-sculpting demo. 

Michaela Althouse
