More Sports:

January 09, 2026

Wild Card Round non-Eagles rooting guide

The most ideal Divisional Round opponent for the Eagles is the Panthers, at the Linc, but to get that they'd need wins from Green Bay and Carolina on Saturday.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010926BryceYoung Scott Kinser/Imagn Images

Bryce Young and the Panthers beat the Rams late in November. The NFC's playoff participants will hope that happens again on Saturday.

Each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. We'll continue on into the playoffs.

Ideal Divisional Round opponent

There are three NFC matchups in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs:

• (5) Rams at (4) Panthers: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
• (7) Packers at (2) Bears: Saturday, 8:00 p.m. EST
• (6) 49ers at (3) Eagles: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

By the time the Eagles play on Sunday, they will already know who their Divisional Round opponent will be, should they go on to beat the 49ers.

The Eagles have three possible Divisional Round opponents: The Rams, Panthers, and Bears. They cannot play the 7-seed Packers, who would face the 1-seed Seahawks if they advance.

The ranking of ideal Divisional Round opponents, from most ideal to least ideal:

1) Panthers (in Philly): The Panthers finished 8-9, and are only in the playoffs because they play in an atrocious division.

2) Bears (in Chicago): The Bears have talent, but they are inexperienced up-and-comers, and quarterbacks playing in their first playoff tourney rarely make deep runs.

3) Rams (in Philly): The Rams are clearly the most complete team of the three.

There's maybe an argument that playing the Rams in Philly is more ideal than playing the Bears in Chicago. Personally, I don't see it that way, as there is a significant gap in talent between the two teams. But I do understand the appeal of a home playoff game.

OK, so... what are the ideal outcomes of each game? 

• (5) Rams at (4) Panthers: The Rams are double-digit favorites in this game. A Panthers win should be embraced by every other team in the playoffs, in both conferences. And from the Eagles' perspective, a Divisional Round matchup against Carolina would be a gift from the football gods.

• (7) Packers at (2) Bears: The ideal late Saturday game winner is dependent on the Rams-Panthers winner. 

If the Rams win:

• Rams + Packers win = Eagles play the Rams
• Rams + Bears win = Eagles play the Bears

In that event you'd root for the Bears, at least if you agree that playing the Bears in Chicago would be easier than playing the Rams at home.

If the Panthers win:

• Panthers + Packers win = Eagles play the Panthers
• Panthers + Bears win = Eagles play the Bears

A Packers win would be more ideal in this scenario.

Keeping an eye on the AFC

The three AFC games:

• (6) Bills at (3) Jaguars, Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EST
• (7) Chargers at (2) Patriots, Sunday, 8:00 p.m. EST
• (5) Texans at (4) Steelers, Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST

Last year it felt like the Bills and Chiefs were pretty clearly the two best teams. And maybe you'd put the Ravens as a close third. This year, there isn't a single one team that stands out to me as a clear favorite. I do think that the Chargers and Steelers are both behind the other five teams, so if one of them somehow emerged as AFC champs they'd be an ideal Super Bowl opponent.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Non-Eagles rooting guide

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pa. man charged with stealing human remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery

Mount Moriah Cemetery

Travel

PA Farm Show returns as one of the state’s biggest winter events

PA Farm Show 2025

Health News

The Philly region's blood supply dropped sharply at the holidays; here's how to donate

Blood Shortage Red Cross

Entertainment

World Cup tickets are in high demand, but Verizon has a giveaway

World Cup tickets Croatia

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week brings $45 prix fixe dinners this month

RestaurantWeek-Steve Legato

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved