Wild Lights will transform Elmwood Park Zoo into a festive night experience

Elmwood Park Zoo will once again glow with holiday lights when Wild Lights returns, bringing illuminated pathways, themed displays and seasonal activities to Norristown. The after-hours event fills the zoo with millions of lights that brighten trees, exhibits and walkways, creating a colorful backdrop for visitors to explore.

The event runs on select evenings from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, meet animals during special holiday greets, and warm up with seasonal treats like hot cocoa and s’mores by the fire. Children can hop aboard the barrel train, ride the carousel, or explore the playground (weather permitting).

Provided Courtesy/Elmwood Park Zoo

Festive stops include Santa’s Workshop — open through Dec. 23 — where families can snap a photo with Santa. Kids can also take part in Cookies with Mrs. Claus, a new add-on experience that lets little ones decorate cookies alongside Mrs. Claus. The activity is offered on select nights from Nov. 23 through Dec. 23 for an additional $10 per child.

Adults can unwind at ZooBrew, the event’s outdoor beer garden and bar. Other highlights include Character Greets, the Habitat HQ indoor space, and the Trail of the Jaguar exhibit, which remains open during the event.

Tickets cost $26.95 for adults and $23.95 for children ages 3 to 12 for non-members; babies under 2 are free. Yearly members receive 50% off Wild Lights pricing, listed as $13.47 online for adults and $12.47 online for children. An Anytime Admission option, valid for one visit on any Wild Lights date, is $32.95.

The zoo will host several themed nights, including Dog Days, which allow guests to bring their leashed pets for a separate ticket fee. Parking is free, and a complimentary shuttle will run between the main entrance and overflow lot from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is held rain or shine, except on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Select nights, Nov. 21 – Dec. 30 | 5 – 9 p.m.

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd.

Norristown, PA 19401

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.