Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More News:

December 16, 2025

Bucks County man, 51, pleads guilty to killing mother and covering her body with a pile of furniture and linens

William Ingram, who beat Dolores Ingram to death in June 2024, will be sentenced to 26 to 54 years for murder and related charges.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Homicides
william ingram guilty plea BILL OXFORD/Unsplash

William Ingram, 51, pleaded guilty Monday to killing his 82-year-old mother at their Bucks County home in 2024. Her body was found under a pile of furniture, clothing and other household items.

A Bucks County man pleaded guilty Monday to beating his mother to death in the home they shared and concealing her body under a pile of furniture, clothes and towels. 

William Ingram, 51, will be sentenced to 26 to 54 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and related charges in the death of Dolores Ingram, 82. The negotiated sentence removes the possibility of Ingram being found guilty of first-degree murder at trial and being sentenced to life in prison. 

MORE93-year-old man found stabbed to death in his North Philly home allegedly was killed by his ex-neighbor

Ingram also pleaded guilty to drug charges that he allegedly sold marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms from their shared condo in Holland, but a judge will determine his sentence for those offenses on Feb. 18. He faces an additional 10 to 20 years in prison.

Dolores Ingram was found dead inside the condo on June 15, 2024. She had suffered severe head trauma and her blood was found on windowsills and walls around the home, investigators said. Her body was discovered underneath a pile of clothes, towels, sheets, furniture and other household items. An aquarium that housed two lizards had been broken, and the pets were found dead nearby.

Police also found a bag of $53,500 in cash, packaged psilocybin mushrooms and six pounds of marijuana in a laundry bag in the pile, investigators said. 

After killing his mom, Ingram drove her Honda Civic to Washington, where he was taken into custody for assaulting an officer and damaging a police car, investigators said. He confessed to the killing while in custody, Metropolitan D.C. Police said. They then then called Northampton Township Police and asked for a welfare check on the home. 

William Ingram suffers from schizoaffective disorder and is being treated for the condition while in custody, the Inquirer reported

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Homicides Philadelphia Sentencing Bucks County Police Northampton

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the holidays
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Government

Could 'registry of historic eateries' help N.J. diners?

saving NJ diners

Sponsored

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Prevention

Why do people get headaches and migraines? A neurologist explains the science of head pain and how to treat it

Headache Causes

Books

Still shopping for holiday gifts? Here are 14 books with Philly ties

Book gift guide

Holidays

Electrical Spectacle lights up Franklin Square through year’s end

Electrical Spectacle in Franklin Square

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved