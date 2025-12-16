Bucks County man, 51, pleads guilty to killing mother and covering her body with a pile of furniture and linens

A Bucks County man pleaded guilty Monday to beating his mother to death in the home they shared and concealing her body under a pile of furniture, clothes and towels.

William Ingram, 51, will be sentenced to 26 to 54 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and related charges in the death of Dolores Ingram, 82. The negotiated sentence removes the possibility of Ingram being found guilty of first-degree murder at trial and being sentenced to life in prison.

Ingram also pleaded guilty to drug charges that he allegedly sold marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms from their shared condo in Holland, but a judge will determine his sentence for those offenses on Feb. 18. He faces an additional 10 to 20 years in prison.

Dolores Ingram was found dead inside the condo on June 15, 2024. She had suffered severe head trauma and her blood was found on windowsills and walls around the home, investigators said. Her body was discovered underneath a pile of clothes, towels, sheets, furniture and other household items. An aquarium that housed two lizards had been broken, and the pets were found dead nearby.

Police also found a bag of $53,500 in cash, packaged psilocybin mushrooms and six pounds of marijuana in a laundry bag in the pile, investigators said.

After killing his mom, Ingram drove her Honda Civic to Washington, where he was taken into custody for assaulting an officer and damaging a police car, investigators said. He confessed to the killing while in custody, Metropolitan D.C. Police said. They then then called Northampton Township Police and asked for a welfare check on the home.

William Ingram suffers from schizoaffective disorder and is being treated for the condition while in custody, the Inquirer reported.