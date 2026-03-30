‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘SIX’ among shows coming to Wilmington’s 2026-27 Broadway season

The Playhouse on Rodney Square has announced its 2026-27 Broadway in Wilmington season, bringing six touring productions to downtown Wilmington.

The season includes “The Wiz” (Oct. 23-25), “SIX” (Nov. 27-29), “Beetlejuice” (April 2-4, 2027), “The Bodyguard” (May 7-9, 2027), “Clue” (Jan. 8-10, 2027) and “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” (Feb. 12-14, 2027).

“The Wiz” brings a reimagined take on “The Wizard of Oz” with a soul and funk-inspired score, while “SIX” turns the wives of Henry VIII into a pop-style concert. “Beetlejuice,” based on the Tim Burton film, blends dark comedy with a supernatural story.

“The Bodyguard” follows a pop star and her protector using songs made famous by Whitney Houston. “Clue” adapts the murder mystery board game and film into a stage comedy, and “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” tells the story of the singer’s life through his catalog of hits.

All performances will take place at the newly renovated Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont.

Single-show tickets for each production will go on sale later this summer, with exact dates to be announced. Visit TheGrandWilmington.org for up-to-date information.

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

1007 N Market St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

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