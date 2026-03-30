More Events:

March 30, 2026

‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘SIX’ among shows coming to Wilmington’s 2026-27 Broadway season

Six touring productions are coming to the Playhouse on Rodney Square, with single-show tickets going on sale later this summer.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Theatre Broadway
BeetleJuice Tour Photo Credit/Matthew Murphy, 2026

(L-R): David Wilson (Adam), Kaitlin Feely (Barbara), Leianna Weaver (Lydia) and Ryan Stajmiger (Beetlejuice)

The Playhouse on Rodney Square has announced its 2026-27 Broadway in Wilmington season, bringing six touring productions to downtown Wilmington.

The season includes “The Wiz” (Oct. 23-25), “SIX” (Nov. 27-29), “Beetlejuice” (April 2-4, 2027), “The Bodyguard” (May 7-9, 2027), “Clue” (Jan. 8-10, 2027) and “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” (Feb. 12-14, 2027).

“The Wiz” brings a reimagined take on “The Wizard of Oz” with a soul and funk-inspired score, while “SIX” turns the wives of Henry VIII into a pop-style concert. “Beetlejuice,” based on the Tim Burton film, blends dark comedy with a supernatural story.

“The Bodyguard” follows a pop star and her protector using songs made famous by Whitney Houston. “Clue” adapts the murder mystery board game and film into a stage comedy, and “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” tells the story of the singer’s life through his catalog of hits.

All performances will take place at the newly renovated Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont.

Single-show tickets for each production will go on sale later this summer, with exact dates to be announced. Visit TheGrandWilmington.org for up-to-date information.

The Playhouse on Rodney Square
1007 N Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19801

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Theatre Broadway Wilmington The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Videos

Featured

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025

Just In

Must Read

Education

'More than just a school'

John Moffet School March

Family-Friendly

You can pet and walk alpacas at this New Jersey farm

Bluebird Farms Alpacas Main.png

Health News

HBO's 'The Pitt' nails how hospital cyberattacks create chaos, endanger patients and disrupt critical care

HBO Pitt Cyberattack

Food & Drink

Cocktail with a novel garnish

Forsythia the Story

Sponsored

Temple Health sets transplant record

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Eagles

Eight takeaways from Howie Roseman's owners meetings media session

022626HowieRoseman3

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved