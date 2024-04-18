Wm. Mulherin's Sons opens second pizzeria in Center City

Wm. Mulherin's Sons, the Italian restaurant and hotel that sits beneath the El Bar in Fishtown, opened the doors at its new sister company in Midtown Village on Thursday.

Mulherin's Pizzeria replicates much of the menu and casual ambiance of the original location, but with a greater emphasis on the restaurant's wood-fired pizza varieties. It's located on the ground floor of a mixed-use building at 1175 Ludlow St., where Roost East Market has an extended-stay hotel. They're the same owner of the boutique hotel that sits above Wm. Mulherin's Sons' Fishtown location, which was once rated the best hotel in the country by USA Today.

In addition to its smokey and charred pizzas, the all-day menu at Mulherin's Pizzeria will have a mix of handmade pastas, small plates and specials for lunch and dinner, along with Italian wines and cocktails.

The original location Fishtown opened in 2016 at a former whisky blending and bottling facility at Front and Master streets. The new spot in Center City has an open kitchen and design elements that call back to the traditions of the Philadelphia Pure Rye Whiskey Distillery, which operated in Bucks County in the 19th century. An outdoor dining area is set in a courtyard with planters.

Former Wm. Mulherin's chef Jim Burke died in 2022 of lung cancer, prompting the city's culinary community to hold a fundraiser for his family. Burke had taken over at the Fishtown location after the restaurant became mired in sexual harassment allegations in 2018. The next year, a former server at the Wm. Mulherin's Sons filed a federal class-action lawsuit alleging that management there had been skimming tips. Court documents show the case was resolved in 2020.

Mulherin's Pizzeria will be led by chef Sean McPaul, who previously has worked at Philly restaurants including Parc and Talula's Garden.

Hours at Mulherin's Pizzeria will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gina Desimone/M18 PR Mulherin's Pizzeria is located at 1175 Ludlow St. on the ground floor of the Roost East Market extended-stay hotel.