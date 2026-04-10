WNBA officially expanding to Philadelphia

In an expected move Thursday, the WNBA's power brokers officially voted to expand and add a team in Philadelphia, as well as two other cities (Cleveland and Detroit).

The team won't hit the hardwood until 2030, and its team name is yet unknown. The squad should make its debut in Xfinity Mobile Arena just ahead of a new arena being built for the Sixers. It will move with them and the Flyers when a new facility is built.

The team shares the same ownership group as its male counterparts, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which won the bid to own the budding franchise last year.

The league currently has 15 teams, the Philly team will be the 18th.

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