November 08, 2021

Pennsylvania K-12 schools could see end to statewide mask mandate in January

Starting January 17, 2022, the governor expects local school districts to determine their own masking guidelines

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Education COVID-19
Gov Wolf Mandate Governor Tom Wolf/Flickr

Gov. Wolf announced Monday that he intends to end the statewide school mask mandate date on January 17, 2022.

Pennsylvania schools could see an end to the statewide mask mandate as early as the new year, Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday. 

Though the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means that nothing is entirely set in stone, Wolf says he expects to lift the mandate on January 17, 2022. 

From there, individual school officials will be able to determine the best course of action for their own districts going forward. 

“The school mask order has been critical in ensuring Pennsylvania’s children could safely learn and grow in an in-person classroom setting at the beginning of the school year,” Wolf said in a statement released by his office. “During the announcement, my administration made clear that we would continue to reevaluate the status of the school mask mandate."

"Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting," he said.

While the governor expects to lift the mandate for K-12 schools, Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam's mask mandate will still be in effect for students aged two and above in childcare and early learning centers across the Commonwealth. 

The current mandate was put into effect in early September, as reported by AP News. At the time, Wolf cited the surge in cases and hospitalizations as Pa. schools opened in person. 

According to the mandate, students and staff at K-12 schools are required to be masked regardless of vaccination status. 

The governor's announcement comes less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the small-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. Both Wolf and Beam expressed that parents should talk to their child's pediatricians about vaccination. 

Additionally, the two encouraged local school leaders across the state to continue to follow CDC guidance on all COVID-19 prevention strategies as the statewide mask mandate ends. 



