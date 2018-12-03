More Health:

December 03, 2018

New study finds snoring-related health risks to be worse for women

Snoring interrupts your breathing and stresses the heart

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Sleep Apnea
sleep-pexels Pixabay/Pexels

.

If you’re not a snorer, hearing someone snore can be absolutely infuriating. But the thing is, it’s not like a snorer can really control their sleep sounds, so you can’t get that mad.

At least 37 million adults snore on a regular basis, according to the National Sleep Foundation. And it turns out there are different types of snoring — snoring to the extent that you stop breathing or, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), is a serious health threat that puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke.

In fact, sleep apnea increases the risk of heart attack or death by 30 percent over only a four- to five-year period. The interference on the body’s breathing process raises blood pressure and, over time, can wear out the heart. New research found that women are more at-risk for sleep-apnea-related heart problems than men.

RELATED: Women just as tough as men in extreme physical challenges – study

Karen Shaver, a registered nurse in Valencia, Pennsylvania, experienced firsthand sleep apnea's strain on her heart, HEALTH reported:

"Before I was diagnosed with sleep apnea, I frequently had chest pains, usually at early evening while I napped. One really scared me: Both arms were numb and it radiated up to my jaw. Being a nurse, I knew this was not a good sign, so I called 911."

Researchers pulled data from 4,877 participants via the international health resource, the UK Biobank, which is open to researchers and follows the health and well-being of 500,000 volunteer participants. They presented their findings in late-November at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. 

"Our analysis showed that in both genders of the OSA and snoring groups there was an increase in left ventricular mass, meaning that the walls of the heart's main pumping chamber are enlarged, making the heart work harder," said Dr. Adrian Curta, radiology resident at Munich University Hospital in Munich, Germany, lead author of the study.

But researchers found a more significant difference in the left ventricular mass in women than in men, suggesting women are at higher risk for developing cardiac problems than men.

Researchers in this study also discovered that prevalence of diagnosed sleep apnea was very low, suggesting the disease is “grossly” underdiagnosed. The study suggests that the transition from snoring to sleep apnea is an evolving process that is associated with “left ventricular hypertrophy, an independent predictor for increased adverse events and in-hospital mortality in many procedures.”

With this in mind, the researchers stress the importance of all snorers to get screened and properly treated for sleep apnea.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Sleep Apnea United States Breathing Snoring Sleep Apnea Heart Health Health Sleep

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies acquire Jean Segura, trade Carlos Santana and J.P Crawford to Mariners
120318_Jean-Segura_usat

Odd News

Preschoolers mistakenly served Pine-Sol cleaner instead of apple juice
Apple juice

Holiday

Festively decorated boats to set sail on Delaware River during Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Sixers afford to turn down first-round pick for T.J. McConnell?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Adult Health

AIDS treatment has progressed, but without a vaccine, suffering still abounds
11302018_World_AIDS_Day_USAT

TV

Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, return to 'Saturday Night Live' for cold open
SNL

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved