More Sports:

October 28, 2022

World Series: Phillies-Astros bets, lines and MVP odds

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-World-Series-Houston Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports

Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper ahead of the 2022 World Series.

Here's an article I certainly wasn't expecting to write last month: the odds, lines and prop bets for a Phillies-Astros World Series matchup. What a strange world we find ourselves in. Let's get right to it!

Back in June, the Phillies were +3500 to win the World Series. As of this writing on DraftKings Sportsbook, they are +160 with the Astros at -185 to win the whole thing. For those betters looking to hop on the Phils, a boost is available on DraftKings to get the Phillies at +250 to take the series. Not bad!

On DK, you could also wager on the "correct score" of the series, meaning which team wins in a specific number of games. Here's how that looks:

 Correct ScoreOdds 
Astros in 6 +340
Astros in 7 +390 
Astros in 5 +500 
Phillies in 7 +650
Phillies in 6+700 
Phillies in 5 +750 
Astros in  4+850 
Phillies in 4+1800 

I threw a small wager on Phillies in five. Hey, the last time the Phillies won the WS, it was in five games. Splitting on the road and taking care of business at home has worked in both the NLDS and NLCS for this team too. 

Here are the odds on some Phillies players to win World Series MVP:

 PlayerOdds 
Bryce Harper +550 
Kyle Schwarber +1200
 Rhys Hoskins+1800 
Zack Wheeler +2000 
J.T. Realmuto +2000 
Aaron Nola +2000 
Nick Castellanos +4000 
Alec Bohm +4000 
Jean Segura +6000 
Ranger Suarez +9000 

Imagine Alec Bohm winning World Series MVP given the way his season started. If you're not taking Bryce Harper, I like Rhys Hoskins at +1800 as a longshot play. 

Additionally on DK, you can bet on the total home runs for this Phillies team as a whole in the series. Over 5.5 is -115 and under 5.5 is set at -105. 

Continuing on that home run theme, odds are available for the player who will hit the most home runs in the World Series:

 PlayerOdds 
Yordan Alvarez +360
Kyle Schwarber +400 
 Bryce Harper+600 
Rhys Hoskins +900 
 Kyle Tucker+900 

I get Yordan Alvarez being the betting favorite. He has 70 homers in the last two seasons combined and has hit two home runs in this postseason, both of which came in the ALDS against the Mariners. Harper has five this postseason though, as does Hoskins. 

Looking at Game 1 itself, the Phils' run line is +1.5 and they are +140 to win outright. Houston moneyline is -165 with Justin Verlander on the mound. The over/under is set at 6.5 runs. Verlander led all MLB starters with a 1.75 ERA this season, but his career playoff ERA is 3.55. Verlander is a no-doubt future Hall of Famer, but this isn't an impossible task for a red-hot Phillies offense. Vegas definitely believes they have a chance at +140 on Friday and -160 for the series.

To close out, here's a straight up prop bet I dig: Harper over 1.5 total bases at +110. Tail me at your own risk!

As always, please gamble responsibly. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia World Series Astros

Videos

Featured

Limited - Red October Live Casino

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County authorities searching for missing Sellersville woman
Bucks County Woman Missing

Sponsored

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Prevention

U.S. cancer death rates continue to decline, federal report shows
cancer imaging.jpg

Eagles

What's next for the Eagles at the trade deadline?
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Jets-Preseason-8.12.22-NFL.jpg

Music

Firefly Music Festival canceled for next year, but will return to Delaware in 2024
Firefly Music Festival Cancelled 2023

Fitness

Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving
Street Soccer Fishtown District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved