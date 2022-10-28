World Series: Phillies-Astros bets, lines and MVP odds

Here's an article I certainly wasn't expecting to write last month: the odds, lines and prop bets for a Phillies-Astros World Series matchup. What a strange world we find ourselves in. Let's get right to it!

Back in June, the Phillies were +3500 to win the World Series. As of this writing on DraftKings Sportsbook, they are +160 with the Astros at -185 to win the whole thing. For those betters looking to hop on the Phils, a boost is available on DraftKings to get the Phillies at +250 to take the series. Not bad!

On DK, you could also wager on the "correct score" of the series, meaning which team wins in a specific number of games. Here's how that looks:

Correct Score Odds Astros in 6 +340 Astros in 7 +390 Astros in 5 +500 Phillies in 7 +650 Phillies in 6 +700 Phillies in 5 +750 Astros in 4 +850 Phillies in 4 +1800



I threw a small wager on Phillies in five. Hey, the last time the Phillies won the WS, it was in five games. Splitting on the road and taking care of business at home has worked in both the NLDS and NLCS for this team too.

Here are the odds on some Phillies players to win World Series MVP:

Player Odds Bryce Harper +550 Kyle Schwarber +1200 Rhys Hoskins +1800 Zack Wheeler +2000 J.T. Realmuto +2000 Aaron Nola +2000 Nick Castellanos +4000 Alec Bohm +4000 Jean Segura +6000 Ranger Suarez +9000



Imagine Alec Bohm winning World Series MVP given the way his season started. If you're not taking Bryce Harper, I like Rhys Hoskins at +1800 as a longshot play.

Additionally on DK, you can bet on the total home runs for this Phillies team as a whole in the series. Over 5.5 is -115 and under 5.5 is set at -105.

Continuing on that home run theme, odds are available for the player who will hit the most home runs in the World Series:

Player Odds Yordan Alvarez +360 Kyle Schwarber +400 Bryce Harper +600 Rhys Hoskins +900 Kyle Tucker +900



I get Yordan Alvarez being the betting favorite. He has 70 homers in the last two seasons combined and has hit two home runs in this postseason, both of which came in the ALDS against the Mariners. Harper has five this postseason though, as does Hoskins.

Looking at Game 1 itself, the Phils' run line is +1.5 and they are +140 to win outright. Houston moneyline is -165 with Justin Verlander on the mound. The over/under is set at 6.5 runs. Verlander led all MLB starters with a 1.75 ERA this season, but his career playoff ERA is 3.55. Verlander is a no-doubt future Hall of Famer, but this isn't an impossible task for a red-hot Phillies offense. Vegas definitely believes they have a chance at +140 on Friday and -160 for the series.

To close out, here's a straight up prop bet I dig: Harper over 1.5 total bases at +110. Tail me at your own risk!

As always, please gamble responsibly.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader