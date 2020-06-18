Comcast extends free service offer to new Internet Essentials customers

Comcast will offer 60 days of free internet service to new customers who sign up for its Internet Essentials program by the end of the year.

The offer is an extension of one that Comcast rolled out in March, at the height of the coronavirus outbreak. It was scheduled to expire at the end of June.



The offer is aimed at providing support to eligible students, families and households who are in need of internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic, Comcast officials said. Customers with unpaid fees will still qualify.



"Now more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to stay in touch with family and friends," said Dana Strong, president of Xfinity Consumer Services.



Comcast previously improved broadband speed for the Internet Essentials program from 15/2 Megabits per second to 25/3 Mbps.

The program offers low-cost, high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax and provides multiple options for accessing digital skills training. Customers also have the opportunity to purchase a low-cost computer.

More than 2 million low-income households have used the Internet Essentials program since 2011.