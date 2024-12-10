Accused YBC Dul killer's mom allegedly provided rifle used to shoot the rapper

The mother of a teenager accused of killing West Philly rapper YBC Dul in August is facing charges for allegedly giving him the gun that was used in the drive-by shooting. She's the fourth person to be charged in the case that prosecutors have linked to a gang-related feud.

Latoya Donaldson, 39, was charged Monday with murder and conspiracy in the Aug. 23 shooting of Abdul Vicks, authorities said. Vicks, 25, was killed while sitting in a car at a stop light on the 5500 block of North Fairhill Street in Olney. Surveillance video shows a car pull up alongside Vicks' vehicle before several shots are fired into the driver's side. Vicks was struck in the chest and hand. He died a short time later at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

MORE: Delco man charged in shooting that led to fatal car crash on I-95

Donaldson allegedly gave her son, 16-year-old Aiden Waters, a rifle that was used in the shooting, police said Tuesday. Authorities did not immediately provide other details about Donaldson's alleged involvement in the shooting. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Vicks was considered the leader of West Philly's Young Bag Chasers gang and had developed a sizable following as a rapper who glorified violence. He was given the nickname Mr. Disrespectful because his lyrics often mocked members of rival gangs, including people who had been killed.

Waters was charged two weeks after Vicks was fatally shot. Investigators traced the abandoned car used in the shooting to Waters' home, where they gathered fingerprint and ballistics evidence linking him to the crime, prosecutors said. Waters also was charged for his alleged role in another shooting on Aug. 16 that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old and injuries to another teen.

In October, authorities charged 18-year-old Rashawn Williams for his alleged role in Vicks shooting. Then in November, charges were filed against Naier Briscoe, 19, for his alleged involvement.

At the time of Waters' arrest, prosecutors said he was tied to another gang called Fastbreak that's based in Olney.

The day before Vicks was killed, he was featured in a video by YouTuber Brandon Buckingham, who had visited Philly in May to film a video about YBC Dul. In the video, Vicks and his friends showed off weapons and gave street interviews in which they bragged about how the Young Bag Chasers struck fear in West Philly communities. Before Vicks' death, five people tied to the gang had been convicted of crimes committed in the city, prosecutors said.