Third person charged in fatal shooting of West Philly rapper YBC Dul

A 19-year-old man is the third person to be charged in the killing of YBC Dul, the West Philadelphia rapper and gang leader who was targeted in a drive-by shooting in August, police said Thursday.

Naier Briscoe was arrested Wednesday night and will be charged with murder and related offenses in the shooting of Abdul Vicks, the 25-year-old rapper who had been considered the leader of the Young Bag Chasers gang that's centered in Mantua. Briscoe also faces charges for another homicide that occurred the same week Vicks was killed.

Police did not provide details about Briscoe's alleged roles in the shootings, both of which took place in Olney. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Briscoe's arrest.

Vicks, who was nicknamed Mr. Disrespectful, openly glorified violence in his raps and gained notoriety for lyrics that mocked his rivals. He was killed Aug. 23 while sitting in a car at a stop light on the 5500 block of North Fairhill Street, police said. In surveillance video reviewed by investigators, a vehicle is seen pulling alongside Vicks' car and firing multiple shots into the driver's side. Vicks was struck in the chest and hand around 3:30 p.m. He died at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

Police later found the car used in the shooting and traced it to the home of 16-year-old Aiden Waters, who was charged two weeks after Vicks' death. In October, authorities also charged 18-year-old Rashawn Williams for his alleged role in the shooting.

At the time of his arrest, Waters also had been charged for his alleged role in an Aug. 19 shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured a second teen who were in a car. Authorities now allege Waters and Briscoe both were among a group that fired into the car on the 200 block of East Duncannon Street during the early morning hours that day. Waters also allegedly was behind a third shooting that injured two people in the Lawncrest neighborhood of Northeast Philly hours earlier.

In September, prosecutors said they were able to identify Waters using fingerprints and ballistics evidence tying him to Vicks' shooting. Authorities said Waters was linked to another gang called Fastbreak that's based in Olney.

Vicks was the subject of a video by YouTuber Brandon Buckingham that was filmed in May but published the day before he died. Vicks and his friends showed off weapons and gave street interviews in which they bragged about how the Young Bag Chasers struck fear in West Philly communities. Before Vicks' death, five people tied to the gang had been convicted of crimes committed in the city, prosecutors said.