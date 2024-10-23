More News:

October 23, 2024

Second person charged with killing West Philly rapper YBC Dul

Rashawn Williams, 18, is the second person arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old gang leader, Abdul Vicks, who died in August.

A second person has been charged with the fatal shooting of West Philadelphia rapper and gang leader YBC Dul, who was killed Aug. 23 in a drive-by shooting in Olney. 

Rashawn Williams, 18, was charged with murder on Tuesday in the death of Dul, 25, whose real name was Abdul Vicks. Investigators did not immediately provide details about Williams' involvement in the shooting.

Two weeks after Vicks was killed, 16-year-old Aiden Waters was charged with murder after investigators reviewed surveillance video of the shooting and ballistics evidence from the scene. Waters also is charged with two other shootings that occurred in August, including another homicide. 

Vicks, who had gained notoriety for his rap songs glorifying violence, was killed while sitting in a car that was at a stop light behind a SEPTA bus on the 5500 block of North Fairhill Street, police said. At around 3:30 p.m., another car pulled alongside Vicks' car and fired multiple shots into the driver's side. Vicks was struck in the chest and hand. He died a short time later at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

The car used by the shooting was found burning in a lot on the 6900 block of North 15th Street, police said. But authorities traced it back to Waters' home before it was abandoned. During a search of the home, investigators found a gun linked to the shooting that killed Vicks and two other shootings — including the killing of a 16-year-old — that occurred five days earlier, prosecutors said.

Williams remains in custody in lieu of bail set at 10% of $2 million. Williams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.

Investigators did not immediately provide details about Williams' alleged role and involvement in Vicks' shooting. At the time of Waters' arrest, prosecutors said the teen was a member of another gang called "Fastbreak" that's centered in Olney.

Vicks was considered the leader of the West Philly gang "Young Bag Chasers," whose members have been charged and convicted in numerous shootings over the past several years. As a rapper, YBC Dul had been given the nickname "Mr. Disrespectful" because his lyrics openly mocked victims of YBC's gang violence. His music had garnered followings on YouTube, Spotify and other streaming platforms in recent years.

The day before Vicks was killed, he had appeared in a video produced by YouTuber Brandon Buckingham. The video, filmed in May, showed Vicks and his friends giving street interviews and talking about the prevalence of gun violence in the city. Vicks flaunted guns in the video and bragged about about how his gang struck fear in West Philly communities.

