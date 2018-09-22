You can buy this turnstile from Connie Mack Stadium for $3,750, if you’d like

Here’s a fun Saturday find if you happen to have roughly $4,000 free and a taste for sports memorabilia.

A listing for a turnstile from the Phillies’ old Connie Mack Stadium was posted Saturday morning on Letgo, a website where you sell stuff, by a man named Rich Liberatore of Drexel Hill. Liberatore’s current asking price? A cool $3,750.

Liberatore says his father and brother were at the last game at Connie Mack Stadium on Oct. 1, 1970, when the Phillies beat the Expos, 2-1 in extra innings.

The game infamously ended with spectators grabbing whatever they could from the stadium, ostensibly for the memories, but also probably for the money.

“People were taking everything,” Liberatore told PhillyVoice. “They ended up taking this turnstile. It sat in my parents garage for years, and I refurbished it about 20 years ago.”

So, really, this is a souvenir to remember two things: the stadium itself, and an incredible moment in the history of Philadelphia sports fans.

Here's what a Connie Mack turnstile looks like next to a person, for a size reference:

Pretty neat!

