December 17, 2018

American Airlines will offer direct flights from Philly to Nova Scotia this summer

Carrier just added 18 new summer routes

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - American Airlines plane at the Philadelphia International Airport Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An American Airlines plane takes off from the The Philadelphia International Airport.

American Airlines has added a direct flight from Philly to Nova Scotia that will be available to travelers in summer 2019.

The airline, which had flown the route before it merged with U.S. Airways in 2017, will revive service between PHL and Halifax's YHZ beginning on June 13. 

But you can start browsing and purchasing those flights on Monday, Dec. 17. On Google flights, it looks like a nonstop, round trip ticket for a week-long adventure to the Canadian maritime province in June is $374.

If you're in the mood to dream about your next vacation, here are some photos courtesy of The Guardian that should tempt you to book one of these flights.

The other summer routes being added include a nonstop from Dallas Fort Worth to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that begins year-round service on June 6. You can browse all 18 of the new routes here.

“With 18 new routes, we are committed to providing the most choices for our customers across the U.S. and a chance to see the world,” Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning Vasu Raja said. "Service to Kalispell, for example, offers an exciting destination for our customers to experience. It also introduces new opportunities for local Kalispell customers to connect across American’s vast network through LAX, ORD and DFW.”

Among other announcements for the airline include the addition of a second daily flight for the summer from DFW to Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport starting June 6. 

The route will only be offered until Oct. 27. 

