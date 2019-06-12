More Sports:

June 12, 2019

Zach Ertz defends USWNT's 13-goal rout in Women's World Cup opener

Ertz said Doug Pederson let him leave OTAs early Tuesday to go home and enjoy the drubbing

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Soccer
Zach ertz julie ertz women's world cup Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports Images

Zach Ertz likes to score and he likes to celebrate, so he had no problem with the U.S. Women's National Team scoring (and celebrating) 13 goals against Thailand in the Women's World Cup.

Zach Ertz was a crucial piece in the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2017, a season which saw the team lead the league in passing touchdowns. The team pulled off a number of choreographed celebrations in the end zone that year, so he has some relative expertise on the subject.

Did Ertz, whose wife Julie Ertz plays for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, have any thoughts on the way the USWNT eviscerated Thailand, 13-0, in the team's Women's World Cup opener?

"I've got a lot of thoughts on that," Ertz said at his locker Wednesday, a day after Eagles coach Doug Pederson let him go home early, throw on a pair of blue-and-white star-dappled shorts, and root for his wife from across the ocean.

Ertz came prepared for the question, after the USWNT received some unnecessary, hand-wringing blowback from the internet for maybe going a bit too far in their dominance — and the subsequent celebrating. "Act like you've been there before" was a common refrain directed at the defending champions.

Unsurprisingly, Ertz didn't care for that line of reasoning.

"First of all, the first tiebreaker for the World Cup in the group stage is the goal differential," Ertz said. "So it would be a crime for them to take the foot off the gas, and then finish second in the group because they took the foot off the gas."

Good first point. The women are in France to win games and win a championship, not spare feelings. Imagine sports fans telling the Golden State Warriors to ease up when they're leading a team like the Phoenix Suns by 40. It's almost like there's another factor at play here.

"Second, the best way to build team chemistry, and I think you guys saw that a couple years ago with us, was the way we celebrate with one another," Ertz continued. "When you're executing like that, executing at a high level, the whole team gets excited, the whole team gets involved, and it's really the best way to build chemistry, because you see people so happy for another person's success."

"I think you saw that with the entire team going out there yesterday, celebrating each and every person's success. It'd been building for so long. These girls have been training four years for another World Cup. For a lot of them, this is their first time. So to see how involved and excited each and every girl — I mean, you see my wife, she got subbed off, as excited as everyone out there, celebrating. I thought that's the best way to build team chemistry, camaraderie, and I thought it was special to celebrate like that. I didn't think it was a negative thing."

Personally, it's impossible to disagree with Ertz here. The World Cup happens once every four years. If you're not going to give your all for 90 minutes in such a rarified event, what are you even doing there? The USWNT is the best international women's soccer team in the world, and they showed that on Wednesday. If you don't like it, don't let them score 13 goals.

The USWNT play again Sunday, when they face off against Chile at 12 p.m.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Soccer Philadelphia Women's World Cup USWNT Julie Ertz OTAs Zach Ertz Football

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Do the Phillies even have the prospects to make blockbuster trades?
072318_Adonis-Medina_usat

Wildlife

Black bear spotted on SEPTA tracks in East Falls
Black Bear SEPTA

Sixers

Kevin Durant's Achilles injury will have long-term repercussions for entire NBA
Durant Warriors Raptors

Food & Drink

Fitler Club on Schuylkill River banks officially opens — to its members
0612_Fitler Club Dining

Illness

By 2030, the U.S. will be home to an estimated 22 million cancer survivors
cancer survival growth 2030

Gambling

Borgata in Atlantic City launches online sports betting platform
Borgata sports betting

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved