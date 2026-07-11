Zack Wheeler snubs All-Star Game after getting snubbed by All-Star Game

July 11, 2026
It seems, on paper, hard to deny that Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is an All-Star.
But the league denied him, instead tagging Jesús Luzardo as the Phils' sixth All-Star earlier this week after he was left off the initial offering of NL pitchers. Wheeler, understandably, was miffed.
Zack Wheeler didn't make the All-Star game, struck out 14 batters, then immediately called out MLB.@WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/WsJBgGkecM— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 8, 2026
He has a 9-1 record, 2.28 ERA and 4.4 WAR this season, bouncing back thoroughly after Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery at the end of last season. And after the discourse reached a fevered pitch, MLB reportedly reached out to the hurler, offering him a last minute nod as an injury replacement for the NL's staff.
The report says Wheeler declined, with prejudice.
The league reached out to Zack Wheeler last night offering to add him to the NL All-Star team as a replacement. He declined. “I'm not gonna be disrespected,” he said.— Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) July 11, 2026
Justin Wrobleski was later named as a replacement for Chase Burns' spot on the roster.
Wheeler has previously been named an All-Star in four of his last five seasons with the Phillies. He's also received Cy Young votes in five of six seasons with Philly, including his injury shortened 2025. He was the runner up for the NL honor in 2024.
One of the reasons the snub was initially justified was that he is scheduled to pitch Sunday in Detroit, with the All-Star Game to be held two days later in Philadelphia. He went on record claiming he'd be ready to pitch despite the short rest, with most pitchers in the All-Star Game tossing one or two innings anyway.
Wheeler is a principled guy, and someone you probably don't want to get on the wrong side of. So perhaps this snub will propel him to another award-worthy second half of the season as the Phils look to get back to the World Series again for the first time since 2022.
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