Zack Wheeler snubs All-Star Game after getting snubbed by All-Star Game

It seems, on paper, hard to deny that Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is an All-Star.

But the league denied him, instead tagging Jesús Luzardo as the Phils' sixth All-Star earlier this week after he was left off the initial offering of NL pitchers. Wheeler, understandably, was miffed.

Zack Wheeler didn't make the All-Star game, struck out 14 batters, then immediately called out MLB.@WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/WsJBgGkecM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 8, 2026

He has a 9-1 record, 2.28 ERA and 4.4 WAR this season, bouncing back thoroughly after Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery at the end of last season. And after the discourse reached a fevered pitch, MLB reportedly reached out to the hurler, offering him a last minute nod as an injury replacement for the NL's staff.

The report says Wheeler declined, with prejudice.

The league reached out to Zack Wheeler last night offering to add him to the NL All-Star team as a replacement. He declined. “I'm not gonna be disrespected,” he said. — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) July 11, 2026

Justin Wrobleski was later named as a replacement for Chase Burns' spot on the roster.

Wheeler has previously been named an All-Star in four of his last five seasons with the Phillies. He's also received Cy Young votes in five of six seasons with Philly, including his injury shortened 2025. He was the runner up for the NL honor in 2024.