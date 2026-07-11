More Sports:

July 11, 2026

Zack Wheeler snubs All-Star Game after getting snubbed by All-Star Game

Zack Wheeler has arguably been the best pitcher in the National League over the last six seasons.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-Red-Sox-2025.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

All medical reports on Phillies ace Zack Wheeler are encouraging as pitchers and catchers get ready to report next month.

It seems, on paper, hard to deny that Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is an All-Star.

But the league denied him, instead tagging Jesús Luzardo as the Phils' sixth All-Star earlier this week after he was left off the initial offering of NL pitchers. Wheeler, understandably, was miffed.

He has a 9-1 record, 2.28 ERA and 4.4 WAR this season, bouncing back thoroughly after Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery at the end of last season. And after the discourse reached a fevered pitch, MLB reportedly reached out to the hurler, offering him a last minute nod as an injury replacement for the NL's staff. 

The report says Wheeler declined, with prejudice. 

Justin Wrobleski was later named as a replacement for Chase Burns' spot on the roster.

Wheeler has previously been named an All-Star in four of his last five seasons with the Phillies. He's also received Cy Young votes in five of six seasons with Philly, including his injury shortened 2025. He was the runner up for the NL honor in 2024.

One of the reasons the snub was initially justified was that he is scheduled to pitch Sunday in Detroit, with the All-Star Game to be held two days later in Philadelphia. He went on record claiming he'd be ready to pitch despite the short rest, with most pitchers in the All-Star Game tossing one or two innings anyway.

Wheeler is a principled guy, and someone you probably don't want to get on the wrong side of. So perhaps this snub will propel him to another award-worthy second half of the season as the Phils look to get back to the World Series again for the first time since 2022. 

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Zack Wheeler

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Scenic Wows

Scenic hidden wows in Jersey
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA rides from the All-Star Game will be free

SEPTA All-Star Game

Shopping

Philly Vintage Flea brings vintage shopping to South Philly on July 18

Philly Vintage Flea South Philly

Prevention

Summer is peak time for fruit — and for fruit flies

fruit flies trap

TV

The 'Task' and 'Mare of Easttown' crossover is finally happening

Mare of Easttown Task

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved