7-year-old boy in 'grave condition' after West Philadelphia shooting

A seven-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

Investigators said Zamar Jones was playing with toys on his porch on the 200 block of North Simpson Street around 7:40 p.m. when a gunman opened fire from a blue Chevy Silverado. There was a group of people standing outside a nearby residence, but Jones was the only victim.

The boy was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is in critical condition.

As the Silverado fled the scene of the shooting, police said two other men began firing at the vehicle, causing it to crash into a GMC Yukon. The driver of the Silverado then took possession of the Yukon and fled eastbound on Race Street.

Authorities later found the Yukon abandoned on 64th and Race streets. The alleged gunman was arrested when he returned to retrieve the Silverado.

The identify of the alleged shooter was not immediately released. Police also are seeking two other alleged shooters who fled the scene in a maroon Ford Taurus, which was recovered on the 200 block of North 64th Street.

The incident marks the latest shooting in a surge of gun violence that has put Philadelphia on pace for its most deadly year in recent memory. Homicides are up 34% compared to the same point of 2019.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released the following statement Saturday regarding the shooting:

We are heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred this evening on the 200 block of Simpson Street. An innocent eight-year-old was struck by gunfire and is in grave condition. Although an individual has been taken into custody, that does not diminish the impact this senseless act has on the child, his family, and the entire community. Criminal acts such as this have no place in our communities, and we are committed to securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected. While every act of gun violence is lamentable, it is especially tragic when the victim is among our most vulnerable; and it is our collective responsibility – police, and community – to ensure that our children are safe and well-protected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the precious child and his family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Philadelphia police at (215) 686-8477.