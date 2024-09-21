1 killed, 3 injured in shooting inside Southwest Philly corner store, police say

A man is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting in a Southwest Philly business Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a car crash that turned into a shooting at 58th Street and Greenway Avenue around 9:53 p.m., reports NBC10. They then received a call about a separate shooting less than a mile away.

Upon arriving at the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue, police entered a corner store at Woodland and Gould Street in the Elmwood neighborhood, finding a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities took the man, who police did not name, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

Police say that a 25-year-old man was shot in the left side of his neck. He was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition. A 28-year-old man arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on both his legs and is in stable condition. A 42-year-old man who was shot in the back was also hospitalized and is stable.

Investigators say they found 11 spent shell casings outside of the store.

Police believe that the initial car crash-turned-shooting they responded to is unrelated to the corner store incident, and one person was arrested in connection to the former case.