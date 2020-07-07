2020 Eagles jersey buyers' guide

In 2019, according to NFLShop.com, the league's highest selling jersey was then-New England Patri*ts quarterback Tom Brady, who of course now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you're a Pats fan who bought a Brady jersey last year, (a) how do you not already own one, and (b) why would you want to have the same jersey as half of the stadium?

In case you're curious, here was top 10:

Then-Patri*ts QB Tom Brady Cheifs QB Patrick Mahomes Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Bears OLB Khalil Mack Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Giants RB Saquon Barkley Saints QB Drew Brees Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Giants QB Daniel Jones Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Congrats to the Giants for continuing to sell jerseys despite being one of the worst franchises in the NFL.

Anyway, here we'll try to guide you on Eagles jersey purchases so you're not like the dopes who bought Brady jerseys last year, with a h/t to the OG of jersey buyers' guide, Bounty Bowl of the retired IgglesBlog.com.

My top 5 Eagles jersey purchase recommendations

1) Miles Sanders' 26: As a rookie, Sanders showed that he has a very high floor as an NFL running back, as he proved the ability to make game-changing plays both as a runner and receiver. In addition to the obvious "He's good at running" traits that Sanders possesses, he's also a tough player who is willing to do the dirty work, and I'm not certain that the city has widely recognized him as such just yet. For example:



I love how in that clip, Sanders and Jason Peters continue to jam that poor guy into the ground after Sanders wrecks him.

Normally, I would be wary about recommending a running back's jersey if you're looking to get some longevity out of your purchase, but with Sanders I would give the green light in that department. He just turned 23, and he has only had 455 carries, total, since he was in high school. If he continues his upward trajectory (as I suspect he will), he'll be one of the best backs in the league, and very likely to get a second contract here (in addition to the already nearly guaranteed three remaining years under his rookie deal).

2) Jason Kelce's 62: He was named first-team All-Pro in each of the last three years, and is pretty clearly the best center in the NFL. Beyond his play on the field, Kelce of course achieved immortal local legend status after his speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. Even if he only plays one more season, his jersey will age well into retirement, especially given the extreme likelihood that he will have played his entire career in Philadelphia.

3) Carson Wentz's 11: It's a boring purchase, but Wentz is a borderline top 5 NFL quarterback, so, alright, it's fine. If you're a parent and you're scared to take a swing on a more hipster choice for your kid on Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa, a Wentz jersey will do.



4) Lane Johnson's 65: Like Kelce, he's the best player in the league at his position, and he has a fun personality. Don't be afraid to give the O-Line some jersey love. I would recommend pairing 65 with a dog mask, made famous by Johnson and Chris Long during the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

5) Darius Slay's 24: I feel like we need to get a defensive player on here, and since Fletcher Cox has already been on the team since 2012, we'll go with Slay, who is going to be the best cover corner the Eagles have had since Asante Samuel. Slay plays with swagger, he has a good number, and he has a cool last name, however, if you're looking for longevity out of your jersey purchase, buyer beware since he's already 29, and essentially on a two-year deal.

Rookie jersey thoughts

While we're on the topic of jersey numbers, I figure this is an appropriate place to give thumbs up or thumbs down on the pairing of jersey numbers to the Eagles' rookie class:

• 18 WR Jalen Reagor 👍

• 2 QB Jalen Hurts 👍



• 52 LB Davion Taylor 👍



• 42 S K'Von Wallace 👎



• 63 OL Jack Driscoll 👍



• 82 WR John Hightower 👎



• 54 LB Shaun Bradley 👍



• 80 WR Quez Watkins 👎



• 72 OT Prince Tega Wanogho 👍



• 56 DE Casey Toohill 👍



Retired and not-really-retired-but-sorta-retired numbers

And again, as long as we're on the jersey number topic, there seem to be a slew of numbers that the Eagles don't plan on giving out anytime soon, which is restricting the numbers that are available.

First, the numbers that the team has officially retired are 5, 15, 20, 40, 44, 60, 70, 92, and 99. However, they also seem to be withholding 9, 12, 25, 27, 43, 46, and 87.

Looking into the future, the team is certain to retire 71. There's also a strong possibility for some kind of action on 11, 62, 86, and 91. So how many numbers can you really keep out of circulation?

In my view, you only do that for players who have really done something special, and many of the players whose numbers are being held don't qualify. Let's review each of them.

• 9: Nick Foles hasn't been gone long, but the team hasn't given out 9 since he left, but there's a good bet they're holding it. As the no-brainer MVP of the team's long-awaited Super Bowl victory, I'd say he did something pretty special to earn that.



• 12: The team has shown Randall Cunningham enough respect by now that they can go ahead and put 12 back into circulation already.

• 25: LeSean McCoy was no doubt a great player for the Eagles, but, really? He was only in Philly for six years, and it's not exactly like he's an angelic figure.

• 27: We don't have a long enough history to be sure that the team is holding Malcolm Jenkins' 27, but it's a cool number that a rookie assuredly would have snapped up instead of some garbage number in the 40's. I don't think you retire Jenkins' number permanently, but holding it for a period as a show of respect would be appropriate.

• 43: Darren Sproles is well-respected within the organization and now part of the front office, so, OK, short-term hold, with no rush because 43 is a bad number.



• 46: On the one hand, are they really holding a long-snapper's number? On the other hand, nobody wants 46, so who cares.



• 87: Brent Celek was a great Eagle who spent his entire career in Philly, and he played through some pretty nasty injuries along the way. But, come on. Zach Ertz has played four fewer seasons and already has almost 1,000 more receiving yards than Celek, who will likely eventually get lapped by Dallas Goedert as well, assuming Goedert gets a second contract here. I mean, different ownership and all, but you're going to hold 87, but give out Harold Carmichael's 17 to Mitch Berger?



