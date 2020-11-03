U.S. Sen. Cory Booker seeks re-election against Republican Rik Mehta in New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey defends his seat against Republican challenger Rik Mehta in Tuesday's election.

Booker, the incumbent Democrat, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2013 when he became the first Black man to be elected senator in New Jersey. He is seeking a second full-term in Washington, D.C.

The junior New Jersey senator won the seat in special election following the death of Sen. Frank Lautenberg. Booker was re-elected to his first full-term in 2014.

The 51-year-old Booker was among the large field of Democrats seeking the party's nominations during the primaries last year, but he ended his candidacy in January due to a lack of finances.

The former Newark mayor easily defeated progressive Lawrence Hamm in New Jersey’s Democratic primary election in June.

Booker currently sits on the judiciary, foreign relations, environment, public works and small business committees. His tenure has been highlighted by efforts to address racial and economic inequality, reform the criminal justice system, and incentivize urban renewal through the creation of Opportunity Zones.

In recent years, Booker has pushed for the legalization of marijuana and been a vocal opponent to President Donald Trump on issues ranging from immigration to race relations.

His Republican opponent Mehta emerged atop a pack of five candidates to win New Jersey’s Republican Senate primary by five points in June.

Mehta has a biotech entrepreneur, and he is a attorney and licensed pharmacist. He studied pharmacy at Rutgers and the University of Arkansas, and his law degree is from Rutgers. In addition to his work in the private sector, Mehta has worked for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a consumer safety officer.

Mehta said if elected to the Senate, he would focus on lowering the cost of health care and bringing more medical manufacturing jobs to New Jersey. He also wants to grow small businesses, cut regulations, and enact a balanced budget.

Mehta is a first-generation American who opposes sanctuary cities and calls himself a defender or the Constitution. He lives in Morris County, New Jersey with his wife Reema and their three sons.

Polls show Booker is heavily-favored to win re-election on Tuesday, including one published by Emerson College last month that has the Democrat holding a 24-point lead.

New Jersey’s general election will primarily be conducted via vote-by-mail ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.