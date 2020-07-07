Five Republican candidates face off in New Jersey's U.S. Senate primary election

Five Republican candidates in New Jersey's U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday are vying for the nomination to run against Democratic Sen. Cory Booker in November. They are Tricia Flanagan, Hirsh Singh, Natalie Rivera, Rik Mehta and Eugene Anagnos.

Among them is Tricia Flanagan, who also ran for Senate as was a third-party candidate in the 2018 election. She lost to Democrat Bob Menendez in the general election that year.

A biotech executive, Flanagan wants to reduce government spending, cut taxes, and maximize economic growth if elected to the Senate, according to her campaign website.

Like Flanagan, candidate Rik Mehta has a background in biotech. He's also a licensed attorney, pharmacist, health care policy expert, and innovator. Mehta said that, if elected to the Senate, he would focus on lowering the cost of health care and bringing more medical manufacturing jobs to New Jersey. He also wants to grow small businesses, cut regulations, and enact a balanced budget.

This is Hirsh Singh's third campaign for elected office in New Jersey. He lost in the 2017 Republican gubernatorial primary and the 2018 GOP primary for New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District.

A self-proclaimed true conservative and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, Singh's platform consists of tax cuts, improving transportation infrastructure, and further restricting abortion rights.

Like Flanagan, Natalie Rivera also ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 as an independent and lost in the November general election to Menendez.

A self-dubbed conservative, Rivera said that she wants to ban all abortions and enact more protections against Second Amendment rights.

Eugene Anagnos, who served in the U.S. Army for three years and graduated from the Defense Information School, describes himself as a strong conservative and avid supporter of Trump. He is also a former middle school teacher in North Jersey.

Anagnos said that he wants to prevent "leftist indoctrination," by easing restrictions on guns, limiting abortion rights, lessening interest charges on predatory lending, and restructuring the educational system.

Booker, who is seeking his second full-term in the U.S. Senate after being elected in 2014, defeated Lawrence Hamm in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Booker was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2013 in a special election following the death of long-time Democratic U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg. The former Democratic presidential candidate is heavily-favored to win re-election this November.

New Jersey's 2020 primary will be predominantly conducted via vote-by-mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary was originally scheduled to take place on June 2, but was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the state.