More Health:

March 31, 2021

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020, early CDC data shows

Only heart disease and cancer were responsible for more fatalities

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
2020 Mortality Rate Brian Hayes/Statesman Journal

The coronavirus was responsible for about 11.3% of U.S. deaths in 2020, a preliminary CDC report finds. Above, home care workers in Oregon hold a candle-light vigil to mourn the loss of people killed by COVID-19, March 25, 2021.

The overall death rate in the United States increased by 15.9% last year as the coronavirus killed nearly 378,000 people, according to preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The death rate rose from 715.2 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020. Both overall deaths and COVID-19 fatalities were highest in April and December

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death, accounting for about 11.3% of the 3.36 million deaths reported to the CDC so far. Here are the top 10 leading causes of death in 2020, according to the report

1. Heart disease
2. Cancer
3. COVID-19
4. Unintentional injury
5. Stroke
6. Chronic lower respiratory disease
7. Alzheimer's disease
8. Diabetes
9. Influenza and pneumonia
10. Kidney disease

Heart disease was responsible for 690,882 deaths. Cancer caused 598,932 deaths. Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in 2019, but that doesn't appear to be the case for 2020, the researchers said.

The CDC report also found that Black and Indigenous people had the highest overall death rates while the COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people. 

The researchers noted that new information could change the projected death rates.

The CDC's National Vital Statistics System collects annual mortality statistics using data from U.S. death certificates. Because of the time needed to investigate causes of death, it could take until the end of the year before all of 2020's data is available. 

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just been impacted the country's mortality rate, the CDC says. It has also caused a drop in life expectancy.

A February report by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics found that life expectancy dropped a full year to 77.8 years in the first six months of 2020. COVID-19 was a significant contributing factor.

Public health officials are hopeful that the tide of COVID-19 cases and deaths will ebb as national vaccination efforts ramp up. But the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 548,162 people in the U.S. since the pandemic began. 

So far, 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., according the CDC's COVID Data Tracker.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Heart Disease Cancer CDC Mortality Coronavirus Deaths

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Some Phillies Do's and Don’ts heading into a new season
Phillies-2021-season-preview-Andrew-McCutchen_033021_USAT

Illness

COVID-19 infections accelerating in Philly amid wave of variants
COVID Philly Variants March

Education

Pennsylvania relaxes social distancing guidelines for students in classrooms
Pennsylvania schools social distancing

Flyers

Are Flyers eyeing major trade after placing Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers?
45_Shayne_Gostisbehere_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Music

Dr. Dog drummer says recording for Taylor Swift involved secretive process
Taylor Swift Dr. Dog

Food & Drink

Turn to Philly's restaurants for Easter brunch, dinner and dessert
Easter dining 2021

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved