More Health:

March 31, 2021

HPV infections have dramatically fallen, even among unvaccinated people

The HPV vaccine is a perfect illustration of how herd immunity works, researchers say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention HPV
HPV vaccinations John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA

The CDC recommends two doses of the HPV vaccine for all children ages 9-14. Above, nurse Laura Johnson administers a dose to Abby Major at a health clinic in Illinois in 2018.

Human papillomavirus infections have plummeted in teenage girls and young women since the HPV vaccine was first introduced in the United States in 2006, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

Declines were observed among both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, a finding that speaks to the effectiveness of the vaccine.

HPV strains targeted by the vaccine have declined by 88% among teenage girls ages 14-19 and by 81% in women ages 20-24 compared to the years before the vaccine became available. 

Those declines were sharper among sexually active teens and women who had at least one dose of the vaccine. HPV strains dropped by 97% among vaccinated teens and by 86% among vaccinated women. 

Researchers also found a decline among unvaccinated teen girls and women who were sexually active. HPV strains dropped by 87% among unvaccinated teen girls and by 65% among unvaccinated young women. 

Dr. Nina Shapiro, a professor of head and neck surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles, told NBC News that this finding "is a perfect example of herd immunity."

Herd immunity is what public health officials are trying to achieve through the COVID-19 vaccines. It occurs when enough of a population gains immunity against a disease that transmission rates tumble, thereby offering some protection to unvaccinated people. 

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Certain strains of it can cause cancer, particularly cervical cancer in women and head, neck and penile cancers in men. Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer among women worldwide.

The CDC recommends two doses of the HPV vaccine for all girls and boys between the ages of 9 and 14. Anyone who receives the first dose after their 15th birthday should receive three doses.

In 2019, 72% of girls ages 13-17 had received one or more doses of the vaccine and 54% had completed the series of shots,  according to Hannah Rosenblum, a medical epidemiologist at the CDC.

Despite the vaccine's effectiveness at preventing cancer, the HPV vaccination campaign has hit some roadblocks. 

A recent Blue Cross Blue Shield report found that only 55% of commercially-insured adolescents ages 10-13 received their first doses of the HPV vaccine during a recent three-year period. Only 29% came back for their second dose.

In Philadelphia, the vaccination rates were only slightly better. Almost 57% received the first shot and 31% received the second.

The BCBS report found that the biggest reasons why many parents are still choosing not to have their child vaccinated against HPV include concerns over side effects, uncertainty about effectiveness and the fact that it is not mandatory for kids to get it.

A 2019 study highlighted the need for better education on HPV. It is responsible for 70 to 90% of cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal and throat cancers in the U.S.

The CDC study analyzed prevalence of HPV strains by examining data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a national survey conducted by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

The researchers collected demographic and vaccine information at home interviews, and information on sexual behavior through audio self-interviews. Then the participants were asked to submit self-collected cervicovaginal specimens at mobile examination centers.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention HPV Philadelphia Research Cancer CDC STDs Studies Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Some Phillies Do's and Don’ts heading into a new season
Phillies-2021-season-preview-Andrew-McCutchen_033021_USAT

Illness

COVID-19 infections accelerating in Philly amid wave of variants
COVID Philly Variants March

Education

Pennsylvania relaxes social distancing guidelines for students in classrooms
Pennsylvania schools social distancing

Flyers

Are Flyers eyeing major trade after placing Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers?
45_Shayne_Gostisbehere_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Music

Dr. Dog drummer says recording for Taylor Swift involved secretive process
Taylor Swift Dr. Dog

Food & Drink

Turn to Philly's restaurants for Easter brunch, dinner and dessert
Easter dining 2021

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved