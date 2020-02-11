LGBTQ productions take center stage during 2020 Philly Theatre Week

Theatre Philadelphia's third annual Philly Theatre Week continues though Feb. 16. The epic 10-day celebration kicked off with 300 works from more than 75 organizations. This year, LGBTQ+ productions, including comedies, dramas and cabarets, account for an important cross section of entertainment.

"It has developed into one of the city's most exciting and anticipated festival-style events," Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director Leigh Goldenberg said about the performing arts celebration, as a whole.

Philly Theatre Week introduces many new works at deeply discounted prices. The tickets for most shows range from $15 to $30, and some events are free.

Below is a round up some of the most anticipated LGBTQ shows that are part of 2020 Philly Theatre Week. And for the entire remaining schedule of performances along with ticket information, visit the Philly Theatre Week website.



Into the Depp

In "Johnny Depp: A Retrospective on Late-Stage Capitalism," Jenna Kuerzi channels the Gen X actor as Jack Sparrow as she explores his career from pre-teen heartthrob to alleged spousal abuser. The show, which is billed as one-part ritual and one-part sing-a-long, features Val Dunn making an appearance as one-time Depp paramour Winona Ryder. There's also plenty of rum and prizes.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2/13 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 2/15 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, 2/16 at 7:00 p.m.

Fergie's Pub: Upstairs, 1214 Sansom St.

TICKETS:

Free

A Show That'd Make Greta Thunberg Proud

From Philly music duo Ants on a Log comes "CURIOUS: Think Outside the Pipeline!," a family-friendly eco-musical about clean energy, community and kids with big ideas. Written and performed by musical duo Julie Beth and Anya Rose, the catchy music centers on two young siblings fighting for clean air in their community. Both Beth and Rose have been featured on WXPN's Kid's Corner and at the Philadelphia Folk Fest. This one's recommended for first graders and older.

WHEN:

Sunday, 2/16 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Children's Community School, 1212 S. 47th St.

TICKETS:

FREE

Celebrating Theatrical Diversity at Temple

The Raise Your Voice Symposium is a special event that champions contemporary theater created by people of color, LGBTQ+ and female-identifying artists. Temple's students, alumni and the theatre community are invited to take part in the symposium, which features a panel discussion and workshop, followed by an industry networking event with food and drinks.

WHEN:

Tuesday, 2/11 at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N. Broad St.

TICKETS:

FREE

Cults of Personality

Making its world premiere, "The Artists' Temple" takes a look at cults with The Hum'n'bards, featuring Patti LuStoned, Jeremy Adam and Quinton J. Alexander. The performance troupe uses a combination of political narratives and folk stories to explore the lengths people will go to belong to some of the most shocking cults in history. There may even be Kool-Aid to drink at the end of the show.

WHEN:

Tuesday, 2/11 at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, 2/13 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, 2/14 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 2/15 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 2/16 at 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Front Street Dive (above The Victoria Freehouse), 10 S. Front St.

TICKETS:

$15

A Queer Look at Romeo and Juliet

This isn't the "Romeo and Juliet" you used to know. While this modern production by Indecorous Theatre Productions still focuses on the timeless conflict between powerful families fighting to maintain the status quo despite two young people from either sides of tracks falling in love, this latest drama weaves a culturally diverse cast, as well as LGBTQ+ representation, into one of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies.

WHEN:

Friday, 2/14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 2/15 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 2/16 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Mascher Space Cooperative, 2519 Germantown Ave.



TICKETS:

$15

Ladies Who Lunch

This world premiere is what happens when you take two old-time characters straight out of the New York theatre world circa 1969 and plunk them down in a bagel shop in South Philadelphia. "Ruth and Estelle's a Sequins of Fortunate Events" tells the story of two best friends who share hilarious tales from their past and present in between drinks.

WHEN:

Tuesday, 2/11 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 2/12 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 2/13 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 2/14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 2/15 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 2/16 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

The Bagel Place, 404 Queen St.

TICKETS:

$15

A Queer Coming of Age

"Whirlpool" is a drama about the relationship between two young men who, after not seeing each other for many years, reconnect at a party. Written by Jonathan Edmondson, the play weaves in and out of time from high school to the present day, examining key moments of adolescent friendship and the men's exploration of sexuality by actors from The Strides Collective.

WHEN:

Thursday 2/13 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday 2/14 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 2/15 at 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

The Iron Factory, 118 Fontain St.

TICKETS:

$15

A Futuristic Look at Parenthood

Making its world premiere, "Babel" by Jacqueline Goldfinger is a play set in a near-future society where parents learn within the first weeks of conception exactly who their child will become. This production not only features lesbian moms, but also a talking stork and haunting ethical questions surrounding designer babies, "Black Mirror" style.

WHEN:

Saturday 2/15 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 2/16 at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Theatre Exile, 1340 S. 13th St.

TICKETS:

$15

Eat, Drink and Laugh about Love

This one-night-only event, "Valentine's Day 2020 with Tiny Dynamite," is part of the Join A Play, A Pie, and A Pint series at Manayunk Brewing Co. that's inspired by theatrical pub events throughout the U.K. In this one, Tiny Dynamite serves up a not-so-tiny heap of modern love with an array of funny love scenes, poetry, tweets and even some pet appreciation. And as a bonus, every ticket comes with a slice of pizza and a beverage (beer, wine or soda).

WHEN:

Friday, 2/14 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Manayunk Brewing Co. Upstairs, 4120 Main St.

TICKETS:

$15

Get to Bed

"The Bed Show" is an immersive site-specific talk show where audience participation is encouraged. Together, creator Sean Pollock and co-host Nuria Hunter cover all things bed culture, like the history of beds, horror stories that happen in bed, personal relationships to beds and pretty much any and everything having to do with sleep, love and intimacy. Because the Unattended Baggage show is site specific, each production is performed in an actual bed in someone's actual apartment. Pro tip: Bring a cushion to sit on. Space is very limited.

WHEN:

Friday, 2/14 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (West Philly)

WHERE:

Addresses and location information sent24 hours prior to performance upon purchase of tickets .

TICKETS:

$15

Say Goodbye to Bearded Ladies

Bearded Ladies Cabaret, the gender non-binary and all around fabulous theatre and cabaret performance troupe, is heading off to tour New Zealand in style with "Bon Voyage to the Beards: A Trestle Inn Send-Off Party." This performance, the last in the States for a bit, features several Bearded favorites, including Cookie Diorio, Messapotamia Lefae and the always sparkly John Jarboe.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2/13 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

The Trestle Inn, 339 N 11th St.

TICKETS:

$30

Here's to the Ladies Who Kiss

Curio Theatre Company's "I ♥ Alice ♥ I" is an original Irish comedy making its Philadelphia premiere with Trice Baldwin Browns and Aetna Gallagher who play two women who are spotted kissing each other in Dublin's well-known Crumlin Shopping Centre. The funny, heartfelt play defies stereotypes about love and gender by introducing audiences to two very memorable women named Alice.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2/13 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, 2/14 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 2/15 at 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Curio Theatre Company, 4740 Baltimore Ave.

TICKETS:

$30