LGBTQ productions take center stage during 2020 Philly Theatre Week

February 11, 2020
Theatre Philadelphia's third annual Philly Theatre Week continues though Feb. 16. The epic 10-day celebration kicked off with 300 works from more than 75 organizations. This year, LGBTQ+ productions, including comedies, dramas and cabarets, account for an important cross section of entertainment.
"It has developed into one of the city's most exciting and anticipated festival-style events," Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director Leigh Goldenberg said about the performing arts celebration, as a whole.
Philly Theatre Week introduces many new works at deeply discounted prices. The tickets for most shows range from $15 to $30, and some events are free.
Below is a round up some of the most anticipated LGBTQ shows that are part of 2020 Philly Theatre Week. And for the entire remaining schedule of performances along with ticket information, visit the Philly Theatre Week website.
In "Johnny Depp: A Retrospective on Late-Stage Capitalism," Jenna Kuerzi channels the Gen X actor as Jack Sparrow as she explores his career from pre-teen heartthrob to alleged spousal abuser. The show, which is billed as one-part ritual and one-part sing-a-long, features Val Dunn making an appearance as one-time Depp paramour Winona Ryder. There's also plenty of rum and prizes.
WHEN:
Thursday, 2/13 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, 2/15 at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, 2/16 at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE:
TICKETS:
Free
From Philly music duo Ants on a Log comes "CURIOUS: Think Outside the Pipeline!," a family-friendly eco-musical about clean energy, community and kids with big ideas. Written and performed by musical duo Julie Beth and Anya Rose, the catchy music centers on two young siblings fighting for clean air in their community. Both Beth and Rose have been featured on WXPN's Kid's Corner and at the Philadelphia Folk Fest. This one's recommended for first graders and older.
WHEN:
Sunday, 2/16 at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE:
Children's Community School, 1212 S. 47th St.
TICKETS:
FREE
The Raise Your Voice Symposium is a special event that champions contemporary theater created by people of color, LGBTQ+ and female-identifying artists. Temple's students, alumni and the theatre community are invited to take part in the symposium, which features a panel discussion and workshop, followed by an industry networking event with food and drinks.
WHEN:
Tuesday, 2/11 at 6:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N. Broad St.
TICKETS:
FREE
Making its world premiere, "The Artists' Temple" takes a look at cults with The Hum'n'bards, featuring Patti LuStoned, Jeremy Adam and Quinton J. Alexander. The performance troupe uses a combination of political narratives and folk stories to explore the lengths people will go to belong to some of the most shocking cults in history. There may even be Kool-Aid to drink at the end of the show.
WHEN:
Tuesday, 2/11 at 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, 2/13 at 8:00 p.m.
Friday, 2/14 at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, 2/15 at 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 2/16 at 8:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Front Street Dive (above The Victoria Freehouse), 10 S. Front St.
TICKETS:
$15
WHEN:
Friday, 2/14 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, 2/15 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, 2/16 at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE:
Mascher Space Cooperative, 2519 Germantown Ave.
TICKETS:
$15
WHEN:
Tuesday, 2/11 at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 2/12 at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, 2/13 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, 2/14 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, 2/15 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, 2/16 at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE:
The Bagel Place, 404 Queen St.
TICKETS:
$15
WHEN:
Thursday 2/13 at 7:00 p.m.
Friday 2/14 at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday 2/15 at 8:00 p.m.
WHERE:
The Iron Factory, 118 Fontain St.
A Futuristic Look at Parenthood
TICKETS:
$15
WHEN:
Saturday 2/15 at 8:00 p.m.
Sunday 2/16 at 3:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Theatre Exile, 1340 S. 13th St.
TICKETS:
$15
This one-night-only event, "Valentine's Day 2020 with Tiny Dynamite," is part of the Join A Play, A Pie, and A Pint series at Manayunk Brewing Co. that's inspired by theatrical pub events throughout the U.K. In this one, Tiny Dynamite serves up a not-so-tiny heap of modern love with an array of funny love scenes, poetry, tweets and even some pet appreciation. And as a bonus, every ticket comes with a slice of pizza and a beverage (beer, wine or soda).
WHEN:
Friday, 2/14 at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Manayunk Brewing Co. Upstairs, 4120 Main St.
TICKETS:
$15
"The Bed Show" is an immersive site-specific talk show where audience participation is encouraged. Together, creator Sean Pollock and co-host Nuria Hunter cover all things bed culture, like the history of beds, horror stories that happen in bed, personal relationships to beds and pretty much any and everything having to do with sleep, love and intimacy. Because the Unattended Baggage show is site specific, each production is performed in an actual bed in someone's actual apartment. Pro tip: Bring a cushion to sit on. Space is very limited.
WHEN:
Friday, 2/14 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (West Philly)
WHERE:
Addresses and location information sent24 hours prior to performance upon purchase of tickets .
TICKETS:
$15
WHEN:
Thursday, 2/13 at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE:
The Trestle Inn, 339 N 11th St.
TICKETS:
$30
Curio Theatre Company's "I ♥ Alice ♥ I" is an original Irish comedy making its Philadelphia premiere with Trice Baldwin Browns and Aetna Gallagher who play two women who are spotted kissing each other in Dublin's well-known Crumlin Shopping Centre. The funny, heartfelt play defies stereotypes about love and gender by introducing audiences to two very memorable women named Alice.
WHEN:
Thursday, 2/13 at 8:00 p.m.
Friday, 2/14 at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, 2/15 at 8:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Curio Theatre Company, 4740 Baltimore Ave.
TICKETS:
$30