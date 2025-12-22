Philly airport expects 5% more flyers during holiday season than last year

Holiday travelers should buckle up for congestion on the roadways and in the airports because the busiest travel time of the year is expected to be even busier than usual.

From Dec. 20 to Jan. 1, AAA projects that 122.4 million Americans — more than a third of the country's population — will travel over 50 miles from their home, which would surpass last year's record for that 13-day holiday period.

MORE: Philly expands New Year's Eve firework shows so there are more places to 'enjoy the magic'

Locally, the Philadelphia International Airport said it's expecting a 5 percent increase in passengers compared with 2024's year-end rush. And the PA Turnpike Commission, which oversees over 560 miles of state roads, is forecasting nearly 7.4 million vehicles along its system between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1.

The airport said there will be more than 1 million flyers from Tuesday to Jan. 4, with the following days having the most people in and out of the gates:

• Friday, Dec. 26: 94,028 passengers

• Monday, Dec. 29: 93,096 passengers

• Saturday, Dec. 27: 92,954 passengers

A potential wintery mix on the way for the area could complicate plans even more. The airport recommends travelers arrive at least two hours before boarding for domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

The PA Turnpike Commission expects the worst day on the road will be Tuesday with around 650,000 drivers. Christmas and New Year's Day typically see the lowest amounts of traffic.

Roadway construction will be halted until 11 p.m. on New Year's Day to keep lanes open and there will be increased law enforcement along the turnpike, the commission said.

Peak congestion for the area will be on I-95 South between Philadelphia and Baltimore on Friday, Dec. 26, around 2:45 p.m., AAA said. It's estimated to take around 2.5 hours to travel between those cities at that time, a 54% increase compared to typical conditions. Officials say the best times to drive are usually in the morning before 10 or 11.

"People are eager to travel this holiday season. That's leading to record numbers on the roads and in the skies," Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, said in a statement. "Our advice is to plan ahead. Book early, allow extra time to reach your destination and think about travel insurance if you're flying during winter weather. It's the best way to protect both your trip and your peace of mind."

There was also a year-to-year increase in travel around Thanksgiving, when AAA predicted 81.8 million Americans were trekking over 50 miles from their home during the six days around the holiday.