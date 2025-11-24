More News:

November 24, 2025

More people to travel for Thanksgiving this year than in 2024

Most Americans will be driving to their holiday destinations, but air travel also is expected to be busier than last year, AAA says.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Thanksgiving-related travel is expected to be higher this year than in 2024. About 3.4 million drivers will be traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this week.

People traveling for Thanksgiving should expect congestion on the highways and long lines at airports.

An estimated 81.8 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes between Tuesday and Sunday, AAA said. That's up 1.6 million from last year. And an estimated 3.4 million people are expected to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike during that stretch, a slight increase from 2024. 

MORE: Trump administration threatens Pa. over driver's licenses 'illegally' issued to immigrant truckers

Thanksgiving is the busiest travel weekend of the year. Nearly 90% of travelers will be driving, though AAA warned that even more people may hit the road if their flights are canceled. 

Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will see the most congestion, the transportation data firm INRIX said. Thanksgiving will see the least amount of traffic, and Sunday will be the busiest day after the holiday. AAA predicts congestion will peak in the Philadelphia region at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, when travel times on Intestate 95 South will take 85% longer than usual.

However, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects the turnpike will see the fewest drivers on Sunday, when 415,000 motorists are expected to hit the roadway. Congestion on the turnpike will peak Wednesday, when 705,000 people will use it. 

To ease travel, the turnpike is suspending construction and maintenance work from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Sunday. Turnpike personnel and Pennsylvania State Police will be monitoring the road in increased numbers. 

Some, though, are opting to fly for the holiday instead of driving. About 6 million people are predicted to take domestic flights this week, AAA said. That's a 2% increase from 2024 and comes despite lingering flight issues tied to the federal government's 43-day shutdown, which ended Nov. 13. 

The Philadelphia International Airport predicts 1 million passengers will pass through its gates between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2. Due to additional wait times, airport officials advise domestic travelers to arrive two hours before their boarding times. International travelers should arrive three hours beforehand. 

Travel by other modes, including buses, trains and cruises, is up 8.5% this year to nearly 2.5 million people, AAA said.

michaela@phillyvoice.com

