2025 NFL Draft: Day 3 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

The first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft are in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles have gone all defense so far, nabbing Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell in the first round, and Texas S Andrew Mukuba in Round 2. The Birds have six picks on Day 3, with two of those picks in the fourth round. Will they select a interior defensive lineman? A tight end? Some offensive line depth? We'll see.

Here's a place for you to discuss the home stretch of the draft. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2025 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:

• The Eagles' 2025 draft picks

• A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs



• Eagles draft board



• 16 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader