16 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Here are 16 players who make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in Round 4, where they hold the 111th and 130th overall picks.

• Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue: Mbow played RG in 2022, and RT in 2023 and 2024. He's 6'4, with very short 32" arms, so, spoiler, he ain't playing tackle in the NFL. Mbow is smart, athletic, and chippy. Mbow does not have center experience in his college background, but I imagine that if the Eagles have interest, they see center as a potential secondary position for him, especially since they don't really have a true backup there.

• Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State: Sawyer is a very good run defender from the edge and an instinctive player, but he lacks elite athleticism. He did finish his college career strongly, with 4.5 sacks in the CFB playoffs.

• Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Royals has inside-outside versatility, he gets separation, he's a weapon with the ball in his hands after the catch, and he can go up and win contested catches even though he is not a big receiver. Royals had 71 catches for 1,080 yards (15.2 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2023. He had 55 catches for 834 yards (15.2 YPC) and 6 TDs in just 7 games in 2024.

• Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson: Carter is something of a linebacker / slot corner hybrid with good cover skills and ability as a blitzer. In 2022, Carter filled up the stat sheet with 73 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two INTs, two forced fumbles, and eight PBUs. They were down a bit in 2023 and 2024.

• Cameron Williams, OT, Texas: Williams only has 16 career starts, but he has a massive frame and athleticism to go along with it. Much like first-round picks Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton in the 2024 draft, Williams has minimal experience but high upside. Williams could be an apprentice under Lane Johnson until Johnson is ready to retire, and he won't cost a first-round pick.

• Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina: Kennard finished eighth in the nation with 11.5 sacks. He has good length, burst, closing speed, and he has some twitchy inside counters.

• Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford: Are we far enough removed from J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to not be scared off by wide receiver prospects from Stanford? Ayomanor has size, downfield ball-tracking skills, and he breaks tackles after the catch.

• Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU: Roberts played sparingly his first three seasons at Miami before transferring to SMU, where he had 10 sacks in 2023 and 5.5 sacks in 2024. He's built similarly to Brandon Graham, with inside-outside versatility.

• Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska: Robinson is a violent lineman who can play multiple spots along the interior, including the nose, where the Eagles don't really have a backup. He's powerful, with a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (7 sacks in 2024, and 10 batted passes over the last two seasons). The downside is that 2024 was Robinson's sixth season at Nebraska, so, you know, he's an older prospect.

• Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia: Ingram-Dawkins is an EDGE/iDL-versatile lineman, but one who has played an inordinately low number of snaps over his college career, though he has flashed when given opportunities. 19 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 batted passes in a rotational role in 2024.

• Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame: Evans isn't as athletically gifted as some of the other tight ends in this class, but he is a physical player and a good blocker. He isn't likely to put up great receiving numbers in the NFL, but he's a big target with good hands and the size to be a red zone target.

• Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia: Stackhouse does not have the same type of athleticism that Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter do for players their size, and he's a little more one-dimensional, but he is a very good run-stuffing 1-tech.

• Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky: Walker is a 345-pound nose tackle who had impressive production in 2023, with 55 tackles (12.5 for loss), and 7.5 sacks. His numbers were down a bit in 2024. Walker isn't just a run stuffer or a power rusher — he has impressive agility for an enormous man, and the Eagles have a decision to make this offseason on Jordan Davis' fifth-year option.

• Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech: Tuten is a mid-round fave of mine, because of his 4.32 speed and big-play ability. He had 183 carries for 1,159 yards (6.3 YPC) and 15 TDs in 2024.

• Jordan James, RB, Oregon: In 2024, James had 233 carries for 1,267 yards (5.4 YPC) and 15 TDs. He also had 26 catches for 209 yards. James is a short, bowling ball type of back who doesn't have great long speed, but has good vision, hits the holes that are there, and can break tackles.

• Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State: Skattebo had a monster season in 2024, rushing 293 times for 1,711 yards (5.8 YPC) and 21 TDs, while adding 45 catches for 605 yards (13.4 YPC) and 3 TDs. He finished second in the nation in yards from scrimmage, only behind Boise's superstar RB Ashton Jeanty. Beyond his usage as a pure power runner, Skattebo has receiving chops, and he's physical in pass protection. In the Eagles' system, he could double as a running back and fullback. He is also a special teams contributor as a gunner and on kick coverage. He even punted 8 times for ASU in 2023 (42.3 avg!). He gives me Taysom Hill vibes, minus the quarterback background.

