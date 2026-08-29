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August 29, 2026

2026 fantasy football kicker rankings

They aren't the splashiest players in fantasy football, but having an elite kicker can really help. Who should you draft?

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
EaglesTrainingCamp-Jake Elliott-2 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Is Jake Elliott still a viable fantasy football kicker?

It isn't the sexiest position in fantasy football. In fact, some leagues are formatted to eliminate the position altogether.

But for most fantasy football owners, kicker remains a part of the starting roster, and every owner needs to know who the most dependable ones are before they draft.

Like any position, there is year-to-year variance at kicker, but it can be a more volatile position than others. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is a perfect example; he converted a career-best 94 percent of his attempts in 2023, then dropped to a ghastly 78 percent the following season, then 74 percent last year.

Let's go through the top 15:

PhillyVoice 2026 fantasy football rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE

The elite


Rank Player   Team
 1Brandon Aubrey Cowboys 

    

Brandon Aubrey is so good, he's practically a bot. He's got the NFL's biggest leg and can make kicks from 60+. He makes attempts of 50-59 yards look routine. He tied for the league lead in 2025 with 11 makes of 50 or more yards, and the Cowboys offense should once again be among the best. He didn't score the most fantasy points last year for a kicker, finishing third, but like Josh Allen, he's in a class by himself. He should still be the top kicker drafted.

The next best

Rank Player Team 
2Cameron Dicker Chargers 
3 Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans
4Jake Bates  Lions
 5  Chase McLaughlin Bucs
6Will Reichard Vikings 
Jason Myers Seahawks 
8Cam Little  Jaguars


You generally want kickers from high-scoring offenses and/or ones who play in either domes or in great weather. Most of these eight fit that category.

Chase McLaughlin and Will Reichard tied with Aubrey for the most makes of 50+ yards last year and both offenses should be better in 2026 after some pitfalls last season. Cameron Dicker is currently working through an injury, but bank on an explosion from the Mike McDaniel-orchestrated Chargers offense that should lead to plenty of opportunities for the Pro Bowl kicker.

The Texans should also be improved offensively, with the addition of RB David Montgomery and some o-line upgrades. Ka'imi Fairbairn was already one of the league's most consistent kickers – and last year's second-highest scorer – despite Houston's sad-sack offensive output.

Jason Myers led all kickers in fantasy points, thanks to Seattle's emergence on offense. It's fair to question if Seattle will regress a little post-Super Bowl win, but Myers should be a top-10 finisher. 

Third-year pro Cam Little's leg is anything but; he booted the NFL's longest field goal last year at 68 yards and went 8-for-10 on kicks of 50+. The Jags' offense will be in the second year of HC Liam Coen's scheme and the opportunity for Little to be top five is there for the taking.

The rest 

Rank Team  Player 
Harrison Butker Chiefs 
10 Chris Boswell Steelers 
11 Cairo SantosBears 
12 Evan McPherson Bengals 
13 Tyler LoopRavens 
14  Eddy Pineiro49ers 
15   Harrison Mevis Rams


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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Eagles fantasy football draft

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