2026 fantasy football kicker rankings

It isn't the sexiest position in fantasy football. In fact, some leagues are formatted to eliminate the position altogether.

But for most fantasy football owners, kicker remains a part of the starting roster, and every owner needs to know who the most dependable ones are before they draft.

Like any position, there is year-to-year variance at kicker, but it can be a more volatile position than others. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is a perfect example; he converted a career-best 94 percent of his attempts in 2023, then dropped to a ghastly 78 percent the following season, then 74 percent last year.

Let's go through the top 15:

PhillyVoice 2026 fantasy football rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE

The elite





Rank Player Team 1 Brandon Aubrey Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey is so good, he's practically a bot. He's got the NFL's biggest leg and can make kicks from 60+. He makes attempts of 50-59 yards look routine. He tied for the league lead in 2025 with 11 makes of 50 or more yards, and the Cowboys offense should once again be among the best. He didn't score the most fantasy points last year for a kicker, finishing third, but like Josh Allen, he's in a class by himself. He should still be the top kicker drafted. The next best Rank Player Team 2 Cameron Dicker Chargers 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans 4 Jake Bates Lions 5 Chase McLaughlin Bucs 6 Will Reichard Vikings 7 Jason Myers Seahawks 8 Cam Little Jaguars

You generally want kickers from high-scoring offenses and/or ones who play in either domes or in great weather. Most of these eight fit that category. Chase McLaughlin and Will Reichard tied with Aubrey for the most makes of 50+ yards last year and both offenses should be better in 2026 after some pitfalls last season. Cameron Dicker is currently working through an injury, but bank on an explosion from the Mike McDaniel-orchestrated Chargers offense that should lead to plenty of opportunities for the Pro Bowl kicker. The Texans should also be improved offensively, with the addition of RB David Montgomery and some o-line upgrades. Ka'imi Fairbairn was already one of the league's most consistent kickers – and last year's second-highest scorer – despite Houston's sad-sack offensive output. Jason Myers led all kickers in fantasy points, thanks to Seattle's emergence on offense. It's fair to question if Seattle will regress a little post-Super Bowl win, but Myers should be a top-10 finisher. Third-year pro Cam Little's leg is anything but; he booted the NFL's longest field goal last year at 68 yards and went 8-for-10 on kicks of 50+. The Jags' offense will be in the second year of HC Liam Coen's scheme and the opportunity for Little to be top five is there for the taking. The rest

Rank Team Player 9 Harrison Butker Chiefs 10 Chris Boswell Steelers 11 Cairo Santos Bears 12 Evan McPherson Bengals 13 Tyler Loop Ravens 14 Eddy Pineiro 49ers 15 Harrison Mevis Rams





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