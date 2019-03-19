More News:

March 19, 2019

About 40 cats rescued from Reading home after owner found dead

Most of the cats reportedly are in good health but there are questions whether they will be adoptable as pets

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
The body of a woman who lived in a two-story, Reading, Berks County, walkup with about 40 cats  has been discovered two weeks after her death.

The cats were found on the second floor of the home on Perkiomen Avenue and are now in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Berks County. 

WFMZ reported the woman's remains were found two weeks after her death, however most of the cats were still in good health and did not show signs of complete neglect. But many, if not all, were unsocialized and had been left alone for weeks. 

Details concerning the cause of the owner's death were not immediately available. 

Officials are still working to remove all of the cats from the home, as many were too fearful to be removed immediately. The number of rescued cats will be growing soon, too. There are a few pregnant felines, ARL said.

The shelter doesn't yet have a timeline on when the cats will be ready for adoption, but some of the animals may not be candidates because of their behavior, WFMZ reported.

You can check for updates on the ARL adoption and foster site here.

